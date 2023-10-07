Christian Gonzalez goes on injured reserve, but Patriots wait on Matthew Judon

The team, however, did not place outside linebacker Matthew Judon on injured reserve. Judon underwent surgery this past week to repair a torn lower biceps tendon. He is expected to miss a significant period of time — more than the four weeks he would be required to be sidelined while on injured reserve — so that transaction should be coming at some point.

As expected, the team placed rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. Gonzalez suffered a likely season-ending torn labrum in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The Patriots entered Saturday already with an open spot on their 53-man roster, so the Gonzalez move gave them a second. The team elected to activate offensive tackle Riley Reiff off injured reserve.

Reiff, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale, could be in line for snaps at right tackle. When the Patriots signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, Reiff was projected to start, but his struggles during training camp and movement across the offensive line led Reiff to also take snaps on the interior.

If Reiff plays Sunday against New Orleans, where he slots in bears watching. He could serve as right tackle over Vederian Lowe and Calvin Anderson, or he could play left guard if Cole Strange is unable to go.

Reiff and Strange were among the 10 Patriots listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Also questionable are defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), left tackle Trent Brown (chest), safety Cody Davis (knee), defensive end Trey Flowers (foot), nose tackle Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Shaun Wade (shoulder), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh). Brown was the only player added to the injury report Friday. All others practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week.

Barmore, Godchaux, and Wade also were considered questionable last week but played, while Jones and Strange were and did not.

Flowers and Davis were both eligible to be activated off the physically unable to perform list, after returning to practice this week. The Patriots have two more weeks to activate them to the 53-man roster; otherwise, they will be out for the remainder of the season.

The Patriots also used one of their practice-squad elevations this week, moving defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster. Pharms also was temporarily elevated last week, meaning he can be elevated once more before he must receive an NFL contract in order to play on game days.

That the team did not activate running back Kevin Harris off the practice squad bodes well for Stevenson’s availability.

Wallet lightener

The league fined Barmore $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss. Barmore was flagged for a face mask penalty on the play.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.