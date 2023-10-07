D.C. United and coach Wayne Rooney part ways after just one season

WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney is out as coach of D.C. United after one season, the team said Saturday night.

D.C. United and Rooney agreed to part ways, the team posted on social media hours after a win over New York City FC. D.C. United becomes the ninth team to change coaches in the MLS this season.

Despite a 2-0 victory on Saturday, D.C. United failed to qualify for the playoffs. Rooney improved the team's point tally in his only full season at the helm, piling up 40 points with a record of 10-10-14. The team fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1.