EMass golf: Central Catholic No. 1 Harry Garland cards 31 to lead Players of the Week

Joe Dacosta, Hanover — In a 217-253 victory over Patriot League rival Quincy, the sophomore tallied an impressive 4-under 32 at Granite Links.

JD Flynn, Hingham — The senior led the way with a 2-under-par 36 at South Shore CC in a 233-258 victory over Silver Lake in a Patriot League Rivalry match.

Harry Garland, Central Catholic — Garland sank five straight birdies and finished with a 5-under 31 at Renaissance GC to lead the Raiders to a win against Andover on Tuesday. He also won his match in a rematch against Andover on Thursday, a part of a 12-8 CC victory.