EMass golf: Central Catholic No. 1 Harry Garland cards 31 to lead Players of the Week

Joe Dacosta, Hanover — In a 217-253 victory over Patriot League rival Quincy, the sophomore tallied an impressive 4-under 32 at Granite Links.
JD Flynn, Hingham — The senior led the way with a 2-under-par 36 at South Shore CC in a 233-258 victory over Silver Lake in a Patriot League Rivalry match.
Harry Garland, Central Catholic — Garland sank five straight birdies and finished with a 5-under 31 at Renaissance GC to lead the Raiders to a win against Andover on Tuesday. He also won his match in a rematch against Andover on Thursday, a part of a 12-8 CC victory.
Ryan Keyes and Cole Adams, Wellesley — Junior Cole Adams carded a 3-under on Monday against Framingham in a 133-89 win. On Tuesday, Keyes, a senior, fired a team-low 2-under in a 123-96 victory against Needham.
Ethan Nowak and Johnny Gillooly, Milton — Both seniors had clutch performances for the Wildcats, as Nowak tallied a team-high 22 points, and had a hole-in-one, in a 111-83 victory over Weymouth on Wednesday; and Gillooly’s 2-under-par Thursday clinched a 92-91 win against Braintree and a spot in the Division 2 North sectional.
