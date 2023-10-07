Jaylen Brown determined to have his presence felt on defense for the Celtics this season

The comment was notable because it came one month after 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was sent to the Grizzlies in the three-team trade that brought big man Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

“I want to make sure [defense] is where we hang our hats this year,” he said, “and that starts with me.”

Last July, moments after signing the $304 million contract that is now the richest in NBA history, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made a loud proclamation about the upcoming season.

Brown knew that the backbone of that unit was gone, and he was focused on ensuring there was no significant downturn. Since then, of course, the Celtics have fortified their defense by trading for first-team All-Defense selection Jrue Holiday.

But Brown has not backed down from the stance he shared nearly three months ago. In addition to stressing the importance of maintaining an elite team defense, he has vowed to be a more impactful presence at that end.

“I think that at different points of my career, I’ve been able to display my defensive ability, but not enough,” he said. “I think that when I’m dialed in and I make sure that I’m challenging myself, I think I can be one of the better defenders in the world, and that’s something I’m challenging myself with. Meet more guys at the rim, make more plays, have more of a presence defensively, something that I’m looking to do.”

Brown is a tremendously athletic defender but he has been prone to lapses in recent years. Last season, Boston’s defense was 3.7 points per 100 possessions better when Brown was not on the court.

Brown said Saturday that Smart’s departure was his initial motivation to be more of a defensive anchor, and he does not plan to depart from that now that Holiday has arrived.

“I was preparing my body to be ready for the offensive burden, but also the defensive one for longer parts of the year,” Brown said. “You know, it’s hard to maintain that, to be a two-way player for the rest of the year. It’s a lot of energy and effort. But I prepared in the summertime to be that.”

Preseason opens with back-to-back

The Celtics will open the preseason against the 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday night. Coach Joe Mazzulla said the entire roster is expected to be available, including Holiday, who took part in his first practice Wednesday.

It’s the start of a rare preseason back-to-back set, with Boston visiting the Knicks on Monday night. Mazzulla said he plans to give “light minutes” to the team’s top players and assess how they feel afterward before determining availability for the New York game.

“We at least want to get the guys out there in game one and see if we can accomplish the objectives we’ve had this week of training camp and go from there,” Mazzulla said.

It’s unclear whether Mazzulla will start Derrick White or Al Horford this season, but he said that no one should read into the lineup he unveils Sunday night.

“The season just breeds challenges and opportunities, and we have a lot of good players,” Mazzulla said. “And whether I start one in one game and not [another] game, we just have to be ready for that and just know each decision makes the most sense for us to win.”

Faith in Pritchard

The Celtics’ decision to trade Smart was a sign of the team’s confidence in fourth-year guard Payton Pritchard, who fell out of Mazzulla’s rotation for much of last season.

Celtics forward Sam Hauser brought up Pritchard’s progress following a general question about the bench unit.

“I think Payton’s had a great camp,” Hauser said. “He’s really, really been aggressive. He worked really hard this summer and I think he’s out for blood this year, so I’m really excited to see what he has to bring to the table.”

