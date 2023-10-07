Lincoln-Sudbury’s Ethan Sholk wouldn’t be denied at MSTCA Bay State Invitational

The course once again will be the site of the MIAA’s Meet of Champions, scheduled for Nov. 18.

Brookline’s Kailas Ciatto and Ben Kasen both passed Sholk near the final straightaway, but the L-S runner answered with a powerful final kick to snatch back the lead and win in a thrilling finish, covering the 3.1-mile course at Willard Field in 15 minutes, 50.6 seconds.

DEVENS — Even after his lead in the MSTCA’s Bay State Invitational boys’ varsity C race evaporated in the final stretch Saturday, Lincoln-Sudbury junior Ethan Sholk did not lose an ounce of confidence.

“I believed in myself that I could out-kick them,” Sholk said. “And that’s what happened.”

Advertisement

Sholk set out to a commanding lead through the first 2 miles before the race tightened up in the end.

“I was really confident, honestly,” Sholk said. “When they first passed me, I was like ‘OK, now it’s time to work.’”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ciatto (15:51.1) and Kasen (15:54.9) finished second and third, respectively. Brookline placed five runners in the top seven, earning a dominant team victory in the C race with 23 points.

But Greater Lowell Tech senior Devin Moreau posted the fastest time of the day (15:32.7) to roll to a first-place finish in the boys’ A race. The second-place finisher, Woodstock Academy’s Christian Menounos (15:58.2), crossed the line more than 25 seconds later.

Moreau, a UMass Lowell commit, also triumphed in the Frank Kelley Invitational last Saturday (15:27.7).

“I want to be undefeated for the whole season, so the goal is to keep on coming to the invitationals and winning,” Moreau said.

With an impressive final kick of his own, Boston Latin senior Colin Fisher won the boys’ B race (16:04.07), finishing almost eight seconds ahead of Norwell’s Thomas Corbett (16:12.4), who led for most of the race.

Advertisement

“I picked it up a little going into the second lap, and really made my move coming down the third lap,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s performance highlighted an impressive day for Boston Latin, in which the Wolfpack (23 points) place five finishers in the top eight and cruise to the team win.

Barnstable’s Ava Bullock recorded the fastest time on the girls’ side, traversing the course in 19:22.0 to comfortably take first in the B race. Bullock fell to the back of the pack after tripping at the starting line, but the junior kept her poise and took the lead a half-mile from the finish line.

“I really, really kicked it once I saw the finish line, just to ensure that I’d be able to have a strong finish,” she said.

Andover junior Claire Demersseman ran away with the girls’ A race (19:49.0), finishing 30 seconds ahead of her teammate, Rose Kiley, who crossed the line next in 20:19.0.

Barnstable's Ava Bullock registered the fastest girls' time of the day, 19:22, in the varsity B race at Devens. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Andover's Claire Demersseman won the girls' varsity A race at Devens. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe