Mac Jones needs to stop trying to be a hero and start executing Bill O’Brien’s play calls

It’s not that Jones is ignoring O’Brien or trying to start a mutiny. But he implied that he’s improvising and trying too much to be a hero, instead of following the coaching advice and going through his progressions.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had an interesting admission Wednesday to explain his poor play in last Sunday’s 38-3 drubbing by the Cowboys .

“What am I supposed to do on the play? What’s my read? What’s the intention of the play? If I follow that, usually 90 percent of the time it’s pretty good,” Jones said. “And, try not to do anything crazy. Just stay within the frame of the offense.

Advertisement

“That’s what I’ve always done. I didn’t do that the last game, and I have a chance to do that again here soon.”

Last Sunday’s loss was as bad as it gets for a young quarterback. Playing on national television against the Cowboys, Jones completed just 12 of 21 passes for 150 yards, and was responsible for two defensive touchdowns — a pick-6 and a sack-fumble touchdown. He was pulled from the game late in the third quarter after a feckless three-and-out.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Patriots need Jones to forget the performance quickly. Though they are struggling at 1-3, their season is far from over with 13 games remaining, beginning this Sunday against the Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Jones knows he has to improve his pocket awareness and be more careful with the football. It starts, he said, with executing plays the way O’Brien wants it.

“Biggest thing, like I said, is identify what play we’re running,” Jones said. “Just focus on my job, play by play, take the emotion out of it and go out there and try and distribute the ball to the right people.”

Advertisement

That Jones answered several questions that way is a sign that O’Brien hammered the point home to him this past week.

“Usually at the podium, you’re regurgitating what they just said to you,” said 18-year NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. “It’s a way of you saying, ‘I hear you, I’m listening, I’m going to do it.’ ”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Jones didn’t take his coaching well. Last year, he clashed with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge and didn’t think he was being set up for success.

But Hasselbeck doesn’t think Jones is clashing with O’Brien this time. Instead, Jones is trying to do too much and perhaps doesn’t understand his limitations.

“It’s important to keep your confidence high and understand who you are,” Hasselbeck said. “It’s also important to understand who you are not. I’m a big fan of Mac Jones, but he is not a mobile quarterback. He’s not the playmaker that sometimes he thinks he might be. You get a little bit excited and you want to will it to happen, and it actually doesn’t help you.”

Jones certainly seemed to have trouble sticking to the script against the Cowboys. Hasselbeck pointed out a few missed reads that were obvious, and throws that never should have been made.

The first came on the Patriots’ opening drive, a third and 1 from the Dallas 6. Jones went for the glory throw — a lob to Mike Gesicki in the end zone with two defenders in coverage that fell incomplete. Had Jones delivered the safe throw, to a wide-open DeVante Parker streaking across the middle, the Patriots would have had an easy first down inside the 5.

Advertisement

At top left, Devante Parker (No. 1) streaks open across the middle of the field. But at top right, Mac Jones instead lobs a low-percentage pass to Mike Gesicki in the end zone with two defenders near him. NFL

“If he had not gone for the gusto and just taken the first down right in front of him and gave his team first and goal inside the 5, he would have played really a sensational first quarter,” Hasselbeck said.

On the sack-fumble touchdown in the second quarter, Jones had a clean pocket but bailed early, tried to scramble, and got caught from behind.

“These off-schedule plays outside the pocket — throw the ball away, live to play another down,” Hasselbeck said. “But instead, you tried to do something with your legs, and it’s a sack, fumble, touchdown. Understand who you’re not, and understand the situation.”

The third play came on the pick-6 in the second quarter. Hasselbeck said that based on the alignment of the safeties, Jones should have seen the comeback route to Kendrick Bourne on the back side immediately. Jones also had a clean pocket and plenty of space to throw.

But he was late in recognizing the coverage, late in recognizing that Bourne was open, scrambled all the way to his right despite the good protection, and then threw a floater across the field that was easily intercepted by DaRon Bland.

At top left, Mac Jones has a clean pocket. He's supposed to see Kendrick Bourne open on a comeback route in the top right photo. But in the bottom right photo, Jones slides all the way to his right, recognizes the coverage too late, and in the bottom right photo, throws weakly across the field for an interception. NFL

“Back-side single coverage, he just missed it,” Hasselbeck said. “And then he finally realizes it and he’s off schedule. It’s like, ‘No, you missed it. That’s a red light. You don’t speed through a red light.’ ”

Advertisement

O’Brien said Jones’s decision-making against the Cowboys was “very uncharacteristic,” and he planned to work hard with Jones this past week on trying to execute the plays as intended.

“He’s just trying to make a play,” O’Brien said. “You always have to play mentally within yourself. It doesn’t mean you can’t take calculated risk. It just means that you have to do a really good job of making sure that you understand what we’re doing every play, and then executing that play to the best of your ability at a high level and take what the defense gives you.

“For the most part, Mac does that. That’s again where we have to work together. We’re going to work really hard this week to improve some things.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.