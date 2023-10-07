Orlando City SC holds off Revolution despite two goals from Carles Gil

The Revolution (14-8-10, 52 points) clinched a post-season berth two weeks ago, and are using the final weeks of the season to compete for home-field advantage. After extending their road winless streak to 12 games (0-6-6), the Revolution, who visit Nashville SC next Saturday, are likely to need to win games in Foxborough.

If the Revolution are auditioning for the playoffs, their chances are not looking bright following a 3-2 loss to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium Saturday night.

Duncan McGuire opened the scoring with a glancing header off a Dagur Thorhallsson cross in the 31st minute. Mauricio Pereyra found Thorhallsson open on the right wing, and Matt Polster was unable to close, exposing a weakness in the Revoluton’s “inverted outside back” system. Facundo Torres upped the lead with a left-footer off an Ivan Angulo pull back in the 37th minute, the sequence starting on the left wing.

Carles Gil scored the first of his two goals, cutting the deficit with a 30-yard drive that dipped under Pedro Gallese in the 42nd minute, seconds after being taken down from by Wilder Cartagena. The Revolution pressed forward and nearly equalized. But the Lions upped the advantage on Ivan Angulo’s deflected shot on a counter, referee Allen Chapman whistling the end of the half seconds after the kickoff.

The Revolution controlled the early going, Orlando City seemingly baffled by pressing tactics. New England nearly took the lead as Tomas Chancalay hit the crossbar (24th minute) off a breakaway, goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. finding Nacho Gil to set up a two-on-one.

But Orlando City remained composed, and calmly broke down the Revolution for a 3-1 halftime lead.

The Revolution’s three halftime substitutions helped revive the attack. Gil had a shot saved off an Emmanuel Boateng cross (60th), and the Revolution pressure produced a free kick (76th) that resulted in both Chancalay and DeJuan Jones being knocked off their feet. Chancalay, who was fouled from behind, also lost a shoe, which took two minutes to be replaced, equipment manager Chris Maxwell shuttling to the locker room. Gil’s deflected shot off Robin Jansson cut the deficit in the third minute of stoppage time.