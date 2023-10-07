Penn State’s James Franklin checks out his top recruit, but St. Paul’s spoils day for Dexter Southfield’s VIP visitor

Penn State coach James Franklin (right) was an interested observer on Saturday's St. Paul's vs. Dexter Southfield game in Brookline.

Over the summer, the Boxford resident gave a verbal commitment to attend Penn State. He is the second-ranked recruit in the state, according to ESPN, which has him as a 4-star prospect.

On a foggy Saturday evening with 100 players between the Dexter and visiting St. Paul’s sidelines, and about as many friends and family members in attendance on the terraced hill behind the home bench, a dark blue track suit with a white lion logo stood out — as Penn State head coach James Franklin and assistant Stacy Collins watched from the sideline.

“It’s a blessing. A kid from Massachusetts, a little state not necessarily known for football, and to have the Penn State head coach here, and to have the opportunity to play there at the next level, is a blessing,” said Andrews, who is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, and 270 pounds.

The allure of 105,000 people filling Beaver Stadium was a powerful influence on his college decision, as well as where he could potentially fit on the Nittany Lions defense. But most importantly, it was a case of going where he was wanted.

“They recruited me really hard, and you want to go where you’re really wanted, and they wanted me more than any other program,” Andrews said.

“Liam is a special player. Athletically I don’t know if there are too many guys in the country who can start off as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country, and then become one of the top D-line prospects in the country,” said Dexter coach Casey Day.

“He’s going to play defense at Penn State, and he’s one of the top prospects in the country for a reason and I think it’s more than what he brings to the table athletically. He’s probably the smartest football player we’ve ever had in the program.”

On the field, however, it was St. Paul’s junior Teigan Pelletier who made the most lasting impression. He snagged his second interception with 1:00 left to help SPS surprise Dexter, 12-9, in an Evergreen League matchup. Pelletier also hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Sullivan with 3:57 left in the first half.

St. Paul’s needed just six plays on the opening drive of the second half to take a 12-7 lead, with Michael Seward scoring from 6 yards out.

Alex Saunders pressured St. Paul’s quarterback Daniel Sullivan in the end zone and a resulting intentional grounding penalty gave Dexter a safety to pull within 12-9 with 7:55 remaining.

Following the free kick, Dexter moved the ball to the SPS 35 before a bad snap resulted in a turnover with St. Paul’s Ernest Obiorah recovering.

Dexter (3-1) was able to get one more possession after Michael Bonsu dropped Sullivan for a loss on a fourth and 2 from the Dexter 35. The hurry up offense was able to move across midfield, but Pelletier intercepted Joe McCauley on a fourth-and-10 from the SPS 30 and returned it 42 yards for the victory.

Dexter opened the scoring in the first quarter when McCauley connected with Josh Berglund, but he fumbled, and teammate Santanna Cardoso scooped up the loose ball at the 5 and crossed the goal line.

Pingree 31, Canterbury 14 — Jaylon Richardson scored three touchdowns and Chris Colby snagged a pair of second-half interceptions in a Evergreen win for the Highlanders (3-0).

BB&N 43, Governor’s Academy 27 — Bo MacCormack burned the defense with an 80-yard kickoff return, a 22-yard TD rush, and a 3-yard TD plunge to lead BB&N (3-0) to an Independent School League win. Henry Machnik found Brett Elliott for a 20-yard TD pass, hit Sam Kelley for another from 26 yards out, and ran in a 3-yard QB keeper in the high-scoring affair.

Belmont Hill 36, St. Sebastian’s 23 — Senior Jordan Summers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Reis Little, and had a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Belmont Hill (2-1) in the ISL-7 win. Sophomore Marcus Griffin had a pair of rushing scores, and junior Ty Ciongoli had three touchdowns — two passing, and one rushing — for the previously unbeaten Arrows (2-1).

Milton Academy 27, Thayer 20 — Qur’an McNeill had TD runs of 7 and 11 yard, and found Kash Kelly scoring connections of 27 and 21 yards, as Milton Academy (1-2) earned the ISL-7 victory.

Groton 27, Middlesex 9 — Junior Salim Hill had rushing scores of 15, 49, and 30 yards for Groton (2-1) in the ISL-9 victory.

Brooks 20, St. Mark’s 6 — Henry Hebert completed 5 of 11 passes for 109 yards and touchdowns to Jack Sumner (9 yards) and Jagger Carreiro (1 yard) in an ISL-9 win for Brooks (1-2). Darnell Pierre carried 33 times for 161 yards and a 31-yard score to put the game away.

In MIAA games:

Wellesley 26, Framingham 7 — Henry Redgate rushed for a 25-yard touchdown and caught a 32-yard score from Bobby Shanahan as the Raiders (2-3) took the Bay State Conference victory. Robbie Broggi (2-yard rush) and Jake Broggi (pick-six) each added TDs in the win.

Danvers 28, Beverly 0 — Owen Gasinowski racked up 151 yards on the first two plays of the game for the Falcons (3-2), including a 97-yard end-around to the end zone. He added another rushing score, and Travis Voisine found Luke Metivier (16 yards) and Michael Kasprzyk (6 yards) for touchdowns in the Northeastern Conference victory.

Marshfield 41, Silver Lake 0 — Davin True ran in touchdowns from 1, 9, and 2 yards, and added a 22-yard TD reception from Tor Maas, as the Rams (3-2) rolled to a Patriot League win. Maas added a 1-yard TD on the ground, and Nic Cupples scored from 13 out.

Pembroke 41, Quincy 9 — Sophomore Nick Carbone had an interception, and sparked Pembroke (2-3) with a 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Patriot League Fisher Division win. The Titans struck with Owen Pace tossing a 53-yard TD pass to Will McNamara, and a 69-yard pass to Will Johnson, who also had two rushing TDs.

Shawsheen 31, Greater Lowell 0 — Sid Tildsley (9 of 16, 130 yards) fired three TD passes, and added 57 yards on nine carries, including a 3-yard score, as the Rams (5-0) rolled to the Commonwealth Conference win. Dyllon Pratt scored on two of his three receptions, totaling 71 yards, and Ryan Copson (2 grabs, 32 yards) had a 16-yard touchdown catch for the game’s first score.

Swampscott 24, Northeast 0 — Jack Spear found Liam Keaney for a 9-yard touchdown, hit Jack Hazell for a 15-yard score, and ran in a 30-yarder himself for the Big Blue (4-1) in a nonconference win. Henry Beuttler added a 7-yard scoring scamper.

Cam Kerry, Lenny Rowe, AJ Traub and Joe Eachus contributed to this report.