Rhode Island men, Northeastern women win New England cross-country titles at Franklin Park

Led by individual champion Ben Fleischer, the University of Rhode Island captured the 2023 New England Intercollegiate Cross-Country Championships Saturday at Franklin Park. The Rams finished with 31 points to outdistance UMass Amherst (54) and New Hampshire (109).
Fleischer covered the 8K course in 25:46, 31 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Mullahy of UMass Amherst. Finishing third was Fleischer’s teammate, Garrett Hartline; it was URI’s first New England harrier title since 1952, and its 11th overall since 1912.
The Northeastern women placed four runners in the top six and defeated Dartmouth, 34-49. Leading the way was runner-up Isa Meyers, who finished the 5K layout in 18:25. Meyers trailed the individual champion, Dartmouth’s Ellie Tymorek (18:05). Third place was Northeastern’s Keira Gamily (18:30).
Advertisement
NEICAAA Championships
at Franklin Park
MEN (8K)
1. Ben Fleischer, Rhode Island 24:46, 2. Owen Mullahy, UMass Amherst 25:17, 3. Garrett Hartline, Rhode Island 25:17, 4. Michael Norberg, UMass Amherst 25:23, 5. Evan Sherman, Brown 25:25, 6. Nick Martin, Rhode Island 25:39, 7. Matthew George, UMass Amherst 25:48, 8. Sam Capobianco, Bentley 25:59, 9. Peyton Ramsey, New Hampshire 26:02, 10. Nathan Masi, Rhode Island 26:03, 11. Josh Lewin, Providence 26:04, 12. Tyler Sheedy, Rhode Island 26:05, 13. Joseph Carroll, Assumption 26:06, 14. Aidan O’Hern, New Hampshire 26:10, 15. Kevin Finn, New Hampshire 26:10 ,16. Riley Cole, UMass Amherst 26:11, 17. Brayton Gazerro, Stonehill 26:14, 18. Matthew Wing, Brown 26:21, 19. Claudio Rocha, Providence 26:23, 20. Aidan Higley, Providence 26:24.
WOMEN (5K)
1. Ellie Tymorek, Dartmouth 18:05, 2. Isa Meyers, Northeastern 18:25, 3. Keira Gamily, Northeastern 18:30, 4. Stephanie Kriss, Brown 18:31, 5. Vivian McMahon, Northeastern 18:33, 6. Shannon Trevor, Northeastern 18:37, 7. Jill Walker, New Hampshire 18:39, 8. Hanna O’Connor, Rhode Island 18:44, 9. Esme Huh, Dartmouth 18:45, 10. Claire Kelly, Providence 18:48, 11. Regan Doody, New Hampshire 18:55, 12. Mia Compton-Engle, Dartmouth 18:56, 13. Annie Jackson, Dartmouth 18:59, 14. Evie Cohen, Dartmouth 19:02, 15. Caitlin Burmester, Bentley 19:03, 16. Marisa Keiser, Quinnipiac 19:04, 17. Emily Disarno, Providence 19:07, 18. Natasha Sortland, Northeastern 19:07, 19. Daniella Napoli, Rhode Island 19:08, 20. Caroline Gage, Holy Cross 19:14.
Advertisement
For full results, go to: www.NEICAAA.net.