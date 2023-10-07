scorecardresearch Skip to main content
COLLEGES

Rhode Island men, Northeastern women win New England cross-country titles at Franklin Park

By Sports StaffUpdated October 7, 2023, 11 minutes ago

Led by individual champion Ben Fleischer, the University of Rhode Island captured the 2023 New England Intercollegiate Cross-Country Championships Saturday at Franklin Park. The Rams finished with 31 points to outdistance UMass Amherst (54) and New Hampshire (109).

Fleischer covered the 8K course in 25:46, 31 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Mullahy of UMass Amherst. Finishing third was Fleischer’s teammate, Garrett Hartline; it was URI’s first New England harrier title since 1952, and its 11th overall since 1912.

The Northeastern women placed four runners in the top six and defeated Dartmouth, 34-49. Leading the way was runner-up Isa Meyers, who finished the 5K layout in 18:25. Meyers trailed the individual champion, Dartmouth’s Ellie Tymorek (18:05). Third place was Northeastern’s Keira Gamily (18:30).

NEICAAA Championships

at Franklin Park

MEN (8K)

1. Ben Fleischer, Rhode Island 24:46, 2. Owen Mullahy, UMass Amherst 25:17, 3. Garrett Hartline, Rhode Island 25:17, 4. Michael Norberg, UMass Amherst 25:23, 5. Evan Sherman, Brown 25:25, 6. Nick Martin, Rhode Island 25:39, 7. Matthew George, UMass Amherst 25:48, 8. Sam Capobianco, Bentley 25:59, 9. Peyton Ramsey, New Hampshire 26:02, 10. Nathan Masi, Rhode Island 26:03, 11. Josh Lewin, Providence 26:04, 12. Tyler Sheedy, Rhode Island 26:05, 13. Joseph Carroll, Assumption 26:06, 14. Aidan O’Hern, New Hampshire 26:10, 15. Kevin Finn, New Hampshire 26:10 ,16. Riley Cole, UMass Amherst 26:11, 17. Brayton Gazerro, Stonehill 26:14, 18. Matthew Wing, Brown 26:21, 19. Claudio Rocha, Providence 26:23, 20. Aidan Higley, Providence 26:24.

WOMEN (5K)

1. Ellie Tymorek, Dartmouth 18:05, 2. Isa Meyers, Northeastern 18:25, 3. Keira Gamily, Northeastern 18:30, 4. Stephanie Kriss, Brown 18:31, 5. Vivian McMahon, Northeastern 18:33, 6. Shannon Trevor, Northeastern 18:37, 7. Jill Walker, New Hampshire 18:39, 8. Hanna O’Connor, Rhode Island 18:44, 9. Esme Huh, Dartmouth 18:45, 10. Claire Kelly, Providence 18:48, 11. Regan Doody, New Hampshire 18:55, 12. Mia Compton-Engle, Dartmouth 18:56, 13. Annie Jackson, Dartmouth 18:59, 14. Evie Cohen, Dartmouth 19:02, 15. Caitlin Burmester, Bentley 19:03, 16. Marisa Keiser, Quinnipiac 19:04, 17. Emily Disarno, Providence 19:07, 18. Natasha Sortland, Northeastern 19:07, 19. Daniella Napoli, Rhode Island 19:08, 20. Caroline Gage, Holy Cross 19:14.

For full results, go to: www.NEICAAA.net.


