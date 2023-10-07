Rhode Island men, Northeastern women win New England cross-country titles at Franklin Park

Led by individual champion Ben Fleischer, the University of Rhode Island captured the 2023 New England Intercollegiate Cross-Country Championships Saturday at Franklin Park. The Rams finished with 31 points to outdistance UMass Amherst (54) and New Hampshire (109).

Fleischer covered the 8K course in 25:46, 31 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Mullahy of UMass Amherst. Finishing third was Fleischer’s teammate, Garrett Hartline; it was URI’s first New England harrier title since 1952, and its 11th overall since 1912.

The Northeastern women placed four runners in the top six and defeated Dartmouth, 34-49. Leading the way was runner-up Isa Meyers, who finished the 5K layout in 18:25. Meyers trailed the individual champion, Dartmouth’s Ellie Tymorek (18:05). Third place was Northeastern’s Keira Gamily (18:30).