Steven Gentile’s clutch play, stifling defense lead Billerica over Tewksbury in titanic MVC clash

After a grueling 48-minute battle, visiting Billerica was delighted to emerge with a 13-6 win, using a stellar defensive effort and a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Steven Gentile to stifle their neighboring rivals in a match of unbeatens.

TEWKSBURY — Points were at a premium in Saturday’s defensive slugfest between Merrimack Valley Conference powers Billerica and Tewksbury. It was the type of game both teams expected, especially as driving rain sprayed at chilly Doucette Stadium.

The Billerica defense gangs up to wrap up Tewksbury’s Jonny Sullivan during the second half of Saturday's MVC battle at Doucette Stadium in Tewksbury.

“We battled; it was a war,” said Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury. “The kids went at it. It was physical, hard-hitting. Tewksbury is a blue-collar community just like Billerica. Not many teams come into Tewksbury and leave with a win.”

In a game controlled by the defenses, No. 13 Billerica (5-0) didn’t record a first down until two minutes remained in the second quarter. And Gentile, a dual-threat junior who racked up a team-high 58 rushing yards, completed just four passes in the raw conditions.

But two of those completions proved pivotal. With the Indians trailing 6-0 late in the first half, Gentile connected with senior Gus O’Gara along the right sideline for a 42-yard gain. Four plays later, Gentile dove in from 1-yard out, and then kicked the PAT to put Billerica ahead, 7-6.

The same formula worked again for Billerica’s second score late in the third quarter. This time, Gentile lofted a pass over the middle that was snagged by Matthew Gray for a 36-yard play. The completion set up a 4-yard touchdown up the middle by Gentile, giving Billerica a 13-6 lead.

“I trust my receivers, and if I see it’s one and one with a linebacker, I know they are going to beat them,” said Gentile. “It’s a huge MVC matchup, so I knew we needed first downs and touchdowns to win.”

Billerica’s defense did the rest. Led by linebacker Cole Dillon and defensive lineman Matheson MacLeod, the Indians held No. 18 Tewksbury (4-1) scoreless on their final seven possessions. Billerica forced five punts and three turnovers on downs, coming up with big stops each time the Redmen crossed midfield.

MacLeod recorded a sack at midfield on the final play of the game, busting up the middle and throwing Tewksbury quarterback Vincent Ciancio to the ground as time expired. Dillon, a senior captain, added a pair of sacks and a tackle for a loss that derailed a promising Tewksbury drive in the fourth quarter.

“It was exciting going back and forth on defense,” said Dillon. “We’re both amazing defensive teams. We had the mindset of stopping them on every play, and we did.”

Despite being outgained, 230-177, Billerica moved into sole possession of second place in the MVC Division 2 standings. Next up is a showdown with first-place Methuen and prolific quarterback Drew Eason on Friday.

With Saturday’s dominant defensive performance under their belt, Billerica is confident they can win games in a myriad of ways.

“Six points in the whole game is insane,” said Gentile. “I love my defense. Without them, we wouldn’t be winning football games.”