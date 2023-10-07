How Damian Lillard’s trade request led to Jrue Holiday becoming a Celtic

When the Trail Blazers refused every trade offer for Damian Lillard by the Heat, Lillard’s representation began to entertain other contenders such as the Bucks and Nets.

Yet before the Celtics and Bucks kicked off the buildup to the 2023-24 season, they welcomed significant additions that will change the landscape of the Eastern Conference.

Fireworks like these generally don’t happen so close to training camp in the NBA. The week before camp begins is usually devoid of drama and intrigue.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin orchestrated a trade that would send Lillard to the Bucks for Jrue Holiday and draft picks, with the Blazers also acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Suns in the three-team deal. Holiday was never going to play a game for the Blazers, a rebuilding team with a young backcourt.

His contract would be used to attract more young players and draft capital. And two days later, Cronin flipped Holiday to the Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and two first-round picks. The Bucks have taken a calculated risk in acquiring Lillard because Holiday was their best on-ball defender and floor leader.

Lillard is one of the league’s premier scorers, and the combination of him and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be imposing for defenses. But defense may be an issue, and the Bucks are an aging club that may have to rely on unproven younger players.

Still, Lillard wanted a trade and eventually was sent to a contender, and he appears at peace with his new home.

“I don’t think it’s a secret how much I want to win, and that’s how we got here today,” Lillard said. “[The Bucks] want to win equally as bad as I do, and I couldn’t be more excited. I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.

“There were a lot of things said that didn’t come from me. My agent called me and asked, ‘What about Milwaukee?’ And it’s public record that I’ve always mentioned that if I had to team up with one person, it would be [Antetokounmpo]. It was an option and it was like, ‘Press play.’ Why pass up on that opportunity?”

The moment Holiday became available, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens gave Cronin a call and inquired.

Brogdon had to be included in the deal because of his $22 million-per-year contract. Also, Brogdon was angry with the Celtics after the failed trade to the Clippers in July and the miscommunication about his injury. He also wanted a change in role from sixth man to potentially a starting point guard, and the Celtics never offered that opportunity.

Brogdon said he wants to stay in Portland, although he could also become a trade piece for teams seeking a starting point guard.

“I’m in a good place,” Brogdon said. “I think this is a really good environment. I got a lot of belief in [coach] Chauncey [Billups] and what he’s doing here. I think it’s a great situation as a vet for me to really lead. I’ve had conversations with the Blazers’ front office and with Chauncey. They want me here and I want to be here.

“There’s a lot of misleading information about they need to trade me or I want to go to a contender. Right now, I want to make the best of my opportunity. I’m embracing being here.”

Brogdon said he is healthy after dealing a ligament injury in his right elbow during last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

As for Holiday, he gave Cronin a list of teams to which he preferred to be traded, and the Celtics were on that list. The Celtics have coveted Holiday for years, but the opportunity to acquire him never arose. What’s more, before Lillard opened his mind to Milwaukee, the Bucks fully planned to move forward with Holiday as their point guard. He helped Milwaukee win a championship two years ago.

Holiday, who already had been traded twice in his career, was stunned by the deal to Portland, but he also viewed it as an opportunity to select his next location. He wanted to play for a contender, and he was intrigued when he learned of Boston’s interest.

Holiday played with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. And what especially impressed Tatum and the rest of USA Basketball was Holiday joined the club days after winning the title with the Bucks. Team USA lost its opening tournament game to France but didn’t lose again once Holiday, Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton joined the club.

“You look at the résumé, you look at the history that this place has had,” Holiday said. “You look at the organization and everything I’ve already heard about it. You look at how competitive they’ve been in the last five, six years. It was a very easy decision. I think being a part of this type of organization and this group is something I wanted to be a part of.”

The trade put the Celtics over the second salary-cap apron, limiting their ability to acquire lesser-valued players with their contract exceptions. But they felt Holiday was worth the price, and they now will focus on ensuring their core is together for the long term.

Tatum will sign a contract extension next season, and the club already agreed to an extension with Kristaps Porzingis. Extending Holiday will put the Celtics deep into the luxury tax, but as the ownership group has learned from their counterparts with the Warriors, championships cost.

Which is why the Celtics owners didn’t hesitate financially in acquiring Holiday and his $36 million salary. And to think, he doesn’t become available if Lillard doesn’t request a trade. '

“There’s a togetherness, an excitement, a joy, a competitiveness,” Stevens said of his team. “The idea of competitive character matters. I think [Holiday] brings it as good as anybody.”

GROWTH SPURT

Bay Area a new market for WNBA

The WNBA is set to expand into the Bay Area. Eric Risberg/Associated Press

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert had been coy about league expansion, realizing that players and fans were clamoring to increase from 12 teams and create more roster spots. Financial problems prevent some teams from keeping the maximum 12 players, meaning considerable talent, including former lottery picks, don’t make the cut.

The league took a major step forward this past week by announcing expansion to the Bay Area market with the backing of Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. The WNBA prefers NBA ownership and backing, and the new club will play at the Chase Center while practicing in nearby Oakland.

League ratings are soaring and the WNBA Finals pits the league’s two best teams, New York and Las Vegas, in a matchup that has been anticipated for months. Engelbert’s announcement couldn’t have had better timing.

“It is really important that you’re bringing in long-term committed owners committed to the success not just of the team and winning championships but to the league overall,” she said. “I think if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area, you look at the demographics and psychographics and you look at our current fan base here, but also nationally and hopefully we’re building a global platform, as well, really important.

“Technology is driving our economy, and the tech center of your country doesn’t have a WNBA team, that doesn’t seem right to me. That was why I thought that this market would be so great. The data proves it out, but also this ownership team, these operators, all of the leverage off the huge success of the Golden State Warriors, and really just looking at the college and the popularity of the NCAA women’s game when 10 million people watched that NCAA Final Four March Madness game for the women last year. Just such a great time to do it.”

The WNBA is astute to prepare for its future. In coming years, maybe even next summer, potential transcendent stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers will enter the draft and give the league more allure.

The Golden State franchise gives the WNBA 13 teams, so adding another club makes sense. Portland, Toronto, and Philadelphia have been interested. Placing an expansion team in an NBA city gives the WNBA the best possibility for success.

“I think we’re adding 12 roster spots here in the Bay Area, for the Bay Area team. If another team comes in, that will be 24,” Engelbert said. “That’s a lot of roster spots, but we know WNBA is one of the hardest leagues to make a team. A lot of our draft picks do not make a team, even first-round draft picks in some instances, so this is partially to give new opportunities to that next generation coming out of the NCAA system and then maybe some players that didn’t make teams this year.

“The nice thing about the comment was the depth of the talent in this league has never been better, and the depth of the talent and breadth of the talent coming out of the NCAA system has never been better, so this is a very good problem to have, by the way. It’s a really good sign and signal of the growth of the sport, both here in the US and globally.”

Lacob, a former Celtics minority owner, said the recent success of the WNBA and increased interest in a Bay Area team encouraged their group to get involved.

“We bought this team, Peter and I and our group, in 2010. You may remember we had a little bit of a rebuild to do, really on the basketball side but also on the business side,” Lacob said. “But we’ve built a great organization. We have almost 600 employees in total now. I mean, we do a lot of things here, run restaurants here. It’s just been a lot of work to get to that point, and building this arena was seven years.

“I think it’s finally the moment when we feel as an organization that we can do our best job to have a WNBA team in this building and in this market, and I also think that women’s basketball, women’s sports in general, is really starting to take a big upswing.

“The league is really poised to take off in a big way. We believe that. We want to be a part of that.”

ETC.

Leonard resents new playing policy

Load management in the NBA has often become synonymous with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Harry How/Getty

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard could be considered the father of load management. He has long been associated with the strategy of limiting play in the regular season to physically prepare to endure the playoffs. Such actions, perhaps unintentionally, decreased the value of regular-season games because star players would sit out games considered not as significant.

But load management began to spread to nationally televised games, and that’s when the NBA decided to implement rules that prevent teams from resting multiple star players and require star players, designated by the league, be available for national TV games, unless injured.

Leonard has taken offense to questions about load management and reaction to these new rules. He has dealt with a plethora of injuries the past four years, including his lone season with the Raptors, when he helped the franchise win its first title.

“There’s nothing new that happens. You’re either going to be hurt or you’re just going to be lucky enough to play games throughout the playoffs or the whole regular season,” he said. “With that being said, if you’re not injured, people play basketball, so nobody is just trying to get to a certain amount of games or — well, at least me. I’m not trying to get to a certain amount of games. I’m trying to play the games that I can play. If I’m hurt, I can’t play basketball.”

Leonard said he hasn’t played full seasons for the Clippers because of injuries, not because he sought rest or pulled himself out of games. There was a perception that coach Tyronn Lue arrived at the arena some nights unsure whether Leonard or Paul George was going to play.

“The last two years have been unfortunate for me,” Leonard said. “I got hurt, tore my ACL, then at the end of the year tore my meniscus. It’s just basketball. I’m a two-way player; play hard, so injuries are going to come up. I’m not out there just walking around. I play both ends of the floor. I see the best players on both ends every night. Either I’m guarding the best player or the best player is guarding me. Whatever happens with that, if injury comes, that’s what happens.”

Leonard appeared insulted at the assertion that he missed games because of non-injury reasons or to rest.

“I’m not a guy that’s sitting down because I’m doing a load management,” he said. “When I was with the Raptors it was different. I was coming from an injury. You have to know the details of a doctor, but if the league is seeing or trying to mock what I did with the Raptors, then they should stop because I was injured that whole year.

“But other than that, if I’m able to play, I play basketball. I work out every day in the summertime to play the game, not to sit and watch people play. No league policy is helping me to play more games.”

Layups

With Damian Lillard traded to the Bucks, the lone controversial story line entering training camp is the James Harden situation. Harden, who wants a trade out of Philadelphia, reported to camp in Fort Collins, Colo., two days late and actually participated in practice. Harden was in good shape and engaged, but that may not be a sign he’s ready to reconcile. Harden’s plan may have been to show teams that he’s ready to contribute. When Harden wanted a trade from Houston three years ago, he reported to camp late and out of shape, damaging his reputation. Harden, 34, is seeking one more long-term deal after opting into the final year of his contact. Harden believes he was lied to by general manager Daryl Morey, whom Harden claims agreed to trade him if he opted into the final year of his deal. Morey is seeking another All-Star-caliber player for Harden . . . The Trail Blazers claim they want to keep Malcolm Brogdon for now to mentor their young backcourt. Brogdon, 30, was hoping to compete for a starting spot and will draw interest if GM Joe Cronin decides to move him. The Clippers, who are interested in Harden but not for Morey’s price, are also interested in Brogdon to bolster their backcourt. Los Angeles enters camp with Russell Westbrook as a starter and Bones Hyland as his backup . . . The Hornets have held former first-round pick Kai Jones out of training camp after concerning social media posts that questioned his teammates, his role on the team, and other disturbing actions. With two seasons in Charlotte’s system, Jones, an athletic forward/center, was expected to compete for minutes . . . The Rockets are moving on from Kevin Porter Jr. after he was arrested and accused of domestic assault of his girlfriend. Porter was not listed on the training camp roster and the club may look to void the final guaranteed year of his contract. The Rockets are brimming with talent and new coach Ime Udoka has been showing his young players video of their on-court mistakes from last season. Houston added Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green in the offseason. Udoka and the Rockets come to TD Garden in January.

