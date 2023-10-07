UMass unable to hold on at home after leading Toledo at the half, loses sixth straight game

AMHERST — Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while totaling 172 yards on the ground, Peny Boone added 129 yards rushing and two scores, and Toledo beat UMass, 41-24, for its fifth straight victory.

Taisun Phommachanh completed 20 of 31 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for UMass, which has lost six straight following a season-opening win over New Mexico State. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had 20 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Simpson made seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch-Adams scored on a 47-yard run on the first possession of the game for UMass. Phommachanh connected with Simpson for a 71-yard score midway through the second quarter.