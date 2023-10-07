Undefeated Bishop Stang golf team has unfinished business

That runner-up finish has helped fuel an 11-0 start, in which Stang’s talent and depth has been on full display.

Bishop Stang fell one stroke short of repeating as MIAA Division 2 golf champion last November at Maplegate Country Club, the Spartans (303) and Duxbury (303) denied by Old Rochester (302).

Bishop Stang coach Tom Kennedy (left) has senior captain Matt Costello (center) and junior captain Matt Oliveira at the top of his lineup for the 11-0 Spartans.

Nine players have scoring averages of 43 or lower (over nine holes), headlined by senior captain Matt Costello (35.6), who has committed to UConn, and junior captain Matthew Oliveira (36.4).

Oliveira, a Dartmouth resident, is the youngest-ever club champion at the Country Club of New Bedford, and Costello, who resides in Taunton, took home individual honors at the Cape Cod National Invitational in September.

However, they agree that a state title is the trophy that truly motivates them.

“All of us who were there [last year] . . . everybody has that tough feeling. It’s fueled us so far,” Oliveira said. “Hopefully we’ll continue and go undefeated this season.”

Added Costello, “I had that feeling this whole offseason. We want this tournament win more than anything. My whole team can relate to that. We’re hungry, we want this.”

Oliveira has played the game since age 5, and competitively since 8. He hopes to earn a college scholarship. Costello started at age 4, and began playing in New England Junior PGA tournaments at 10. They earned spots on the Stang varsity as freshmen.

When the the Spartans won the MIAA title in 2021, six golfers traveled to Pinehurst, N.C., for the National Invitational, including Costello and Oliveira. After Stang placed ninth out of 53 teams, 20-year coach Tom Kennedy noted that the performance created a strong and lasting bond among his players.

From frequent team dinners to on-course camaraderie, Kennedy, Oliveira, and Costello agree that this is perhaps the tightest-knit group Stang has had.

“The bittersweet part about this whole thing is that I’ve got a lot of seniors on the team, and of course they’re all going to graduate on me,” Kennedy chuckled. “They’ve been close since they were freshmen. It’s neat to see.”

Kyle Farias and Redmond Podkowa graduated from the 2022 squad, but Costello and Oliveira have filled their shoes accordingly. “[Last year’s captains] were great leaders and great examples for the team, and [this year’s] have been just as effective, just as great as Kyle and Redmond were,” Kennedy said. “I’ve got some quality players, but they’re also really good kids. They’re good sportsmen, they play the game the right way. I’m very lucky.”

Oliveira and Costello typically tee off together at matches, but they played separately at the start of this season. Instead, they partnered with Nathaniel Mello and Noah Cormier as part of a learning process. Mello and Cormier have developed this year, holding scoring averages near 40, partly because of their captains’ influences.

“They’ve improved so much, and they’ll only keep improving until states,” Oliveira said.

The entire group, according to Kennedy, is special.

“I’ve had good teams before but nothing like the caliber of teams I’ve had the past three years,” said the coach, who earned his 200th career Thursday against Archbishop Williams. “You’re looking carefully at who’s coming up [on the schedule], trying to figure out where their strengths are. [The team] will look at away courses online, trying to glean as much information about the course as possible. It’s a very focused group. And they’re all close friends, they do everything together.”

Stang already has captured one championship this fall. The Spartans successfully defended their Vineyard Invitational trophy, with Oliveira carding a 1-under 71. “I’ve been struggling the past month or so, and to see an 18-hole tournament in the red numbers really felt good. And it was even better to see our team win.” Mello shot 73 and Costello 75.

A team-first mentality is the law for Stang. Even as Costello won the Cape Cod National tournament, he was disappointed to see his team fall short. “It felt good [to win], but it wasn’t the ultimate goal,” he said. “It was nice to bounce back at the Vineyard, but we still have our sights set on states.”

Chip shots

▪ Wilmington ended its 61-match losing skid Monday with a 37.5-34.5 victory against Melrose at Hillview GC. Senior captain Bobby Cyr won his match, 5.5-3.5, and freshman Nate Anderson prevailed, 6-3.

“I felt like we were close, I was so happy for the kids to get their first win,” said first-year coach Michael Maloney. “They really executed up and down the lineup. Everyone played better than they had been playing in terms of consistency. It was just such a great feeling because it’s tough to lose. It’s hard to replicate that feeling, and once we got it, it was amazing.”

The WIldcats dropped their next two matches, on the road to Woburn (48-24) and Arlington (51.5-21.5) but return home to Hillview Wednesday for a match against Burlington.

▪ St. John’s Prep (10-1) completed a season sweep of Winchester at Winchester CC on Thursday, defeating the Red & Black in match play, 38-34. Freshman AJ Bodnar won his match, 6-3, and sophomore Jack Moriarty ruled, 6.5-2.5.

“I knew everyone would have to help contribute . . . it does become team golf in a way,” said Prep coach Brian Jasiak. “It was a fun moment after the win. This was one of my favorite wins I’ve had in a few years.”

The Eagles face a gauntlet this coming week, with home-and-home series against Catholic Memorial and St. John’s Shrewsbury.

“We qualified for [Division 1 North] sectionals with our record, but we want to finish the year strong and win the conference,” said Jasiak. “It’s all coming together.”

▪ Xaverian completed a three-win week Thursday against Catholic Memorial (232-236), Bridgewater-Raynham (225-277), and St. John’s Shrewsbury (256-257), securing a spot in the postseason.

“One of the goals, even if you go in with high expectations, is making the tournament . . . It’s nice to check that box,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “Junior Connor Walsh was twice under par and really propelled us to our first two victories this week.”

The Hawks take on BC High (Tuesday) and Catholic Memorial (Thursday), both at Wellesley CC.

“It’s a great tournament tune-up for us,” said Lambert. “I hope we are building toward being able to peak at the right time. I like the momentum we are able to build into the postseason.”

Globe correspondent Khalin Kapoor contributed to this report.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.