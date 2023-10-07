With six races to go, Max Verstappen locks down his third straight Formula One championship

"A fantastic feeling," Verstappen said after the race. "It's been an incredible year. A lot of great races, and yeah, of course super proud."

That result seemed like a foregone conclusion in a season where the Verstappen's historic dominance positioned him to secure the title with six races left. Midway through Saturday's sprint, inevitability became reality when Perez spun into the gravel, handing Verstappen his third consecutive title.

Red Bull’s Formula One dominance this year has been so thorough, the only driver with any hope of catching Max Verstappen was his teammate Sergio Perez. To be sure, even Perez’s chances were slim, with Verstappen only needing a top-six finish in Saturday’s sprint race in Lusail, Qatar, to win the F1 drivers’ championship.

Verstappen finished Saturday’s sprint — a 19-lap contest that precedes Sunday’s main event, the Qatar Grand Prix — in second place behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, an unfamiliar position for the Dutch driver who has appeared unpassable throughout this season.

Verstappen won a Formula One record 10 straight races from May's Miami Grand Prix through the Italian Grand Prix in early September. He helped Red Bull win the first 14 races of the year, also a record for consecutive wins by a constructor. The team has won 16 of the last 17 races dating back to the end of last year.

Red Bull has built the fastest cars in the sport since major rule changes that took effect in 2022 opened the door for its dominance. But even compared to Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, the Dutch star has excelled as Perez struggled through a run of underwhelming results.

After Saturday's outcome, Verstappen had 407 points in the standings. Perez trails him in second place with 223 points, and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton has 194 points in third.

Perez was the last driver with a mathematical chance of catching his teammate. Had Verstappen not finished in the top six during the sprint, he still would have taken the title if Perez finished outside the top three.

The latter result materialized on lap 11, when Perez careened off track into the gravel following a collision involving Esteban Ocon and Nico Hülkenberg. The accident ended his day and handed the title to Verstappen.

"Max has done a tremendous job," Perez told reporters Friday. "No credit should be taken away from the season that he has done. I think he has driven on another level compared to anyone else, and I think that's something that I have a lot of respect for."

Verstappen is the first driver in 40 years to clinch the F1 title on the Saturday before race day. The last driver to do so was Nelson Piquet, the father of Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, who seized the 1987 title ahead of that year's Japanese Grand Prix.

Entering Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen has won 13 of 16 races this season. With six races remaining, he can break the record of 15 wins that he set last year.