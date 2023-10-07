The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will settle their season-long dispute of dominance in a historic WNBA Finals

The defending champion Aces went 34-6 in the regular season, earned the top seed in the playoffs, and swept the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. The Liberty finished just behind at 32-8 and similarly breezed through the postseason, outside of a small hiccup in Game 1 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.

All season long, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty laid waste to the rest of the WNBA and traded head-to-head blows in the process. Now, amidst a historic year for viewership , the league has its two super-teams squaring off in one of the best WNBA Finals matchups in history.

But Vegas and New York are evenly-matched and loaded with superstars. They split their six regular season matchups, and the Liberty prevailed in the midseason Commissioner’s Cup title game.

There’s history on the line for both squads. Vegas could be the league’s first back-to-back champion since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. New York is the only original WNBA franchise to have never won a title — and this is its first finals appearance since 2002.

Here’s what you need to know about each team:

Las Vegas Aces

Head coach: Becky Hammon (2nd season)

Stars: Chelsea Gray (G), Kelsey Plum (G), Jackie Young (G), A’ja Wilson (F)

X-Factor: Alysha Clark (G)

Keys to success: Paint dominance and transition play

Wilson tied the WNBA record for points in a regular season game, and won Defensive Player of the Year, but finished third in MVP voting. She’s clearly making a point to the voters in the playoffs. The 6-foot-4-inch forward is averaging 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game this postseason while making nearly 60 percent of her field goal attempts. Wilson also became the first WNBA player to clear 30 points in three consecutive playoff games.

Wilson is flanked by a trio of playmaking guards averaging 15 or more points per game in Gray, Plum, and Young. But the Aces have largely used only a six-player rotation; Kiah Stokes rounds out the starting lineup and Alysha Clark is this season’s Sixth Player of the Year. Clark, a 5-11 wing, has stayed hot in the playoffs, canning 42.9 percent of her 3-pointers. The 36-year-old is the key support beam for the Aces’ guards and a two-time WNBA champion herself.

Vegas boasts the best defense in the league, thrives on fast breaks and limits its own turnovers. With a proven core of champions, the Aces are built to repeat if they stay disciplined in what they do best.

New York Liberty

Head coach: Sandy Brondello (2nd season with Liberty, 8th overall)

Stars: Sabrina Ionescu (G), Jonquel Jones (F), Breanna Stewart (F), Courtney Vandersloot (G)

X-Factor: Betnijah Laney

Keys to success: Ball movement and matching physicality

When the Liberty signed Jones, Stewart, and Vandersloot in the offseason, they waged that an assembly of talent jelling quickly could lift the franchise out of mediocrity. The bet paid off. Stewart won her second MVP award, Vandersloot led the league in assists, and Jones settled in as a two-way force by the second half of the season. Ionescu, meanwhile, set a league record with 128 made 3s in the regular season.

Laney might not get the same name recognition as some of her teammates, but the 29-year-old has been a rock in the starting lineup and a savior in the playoffs. The do-it-all forward is posting 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with a 43.8 percent 3-point clip. She can shoot the ball off the catch, battle in the post, and defend multiple positions with her length.

The Liberty have the lowest field goal percentage among playoff teams and still reached the finals. They’re due for some positive shooting regression — especially Stewart, who has struggled with efficiency despite still putting up big numbers in the postseason. New York is also 3-1 in its last four games against Las Vegas, coinciding with the Aces losing Candace Parker to foot surgery.

Defense and physicality from players like Jones allowed the Liberty to grind out wins even when shots didn’t fall. If they can get back to moving the ball like they did in the regular season, the Liberty can make franchise history with a championship.

Schedule

Game 1 at Las Vegas: Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2 at Las Vegas: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 at New York: Sunday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4 at New York (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5 at Las Vegas (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)