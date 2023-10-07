scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos as Israel’s PM Netanyahu declares war with Hamas in Gaza

By Globe StaffUpdated October 7, 2023, 19 minutes ago

Hamas militants were fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities on Saturday in a surprising show of strength that shook the country, The Associated Press reported. Militants also fired thousands of rockets. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 22 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass mobilization of the country’s army reserves. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

There was no official comment on casualties in Gaza, but Associated Press reporters witnessed the funerals of 15 people who were killed and saw another eight bodies arrive at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if they were fighters or civilians.

See photos and videos as tensions flare.

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on Oct. 7.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press
Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press


Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus celebrate on Oct. 7, after fighters from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israel, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Oct. 7. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press


Palestinians from the Gaza Strip enter Kibbutz Kfar Azza on on Oct. 7. Hassan Eslaiah/Associated Press
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Oct. 7.Hassan Eslaiah/Associated Press
Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press
