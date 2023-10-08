Black Labrador rescued from culvert in Carlisle state park

Sergeant Kerry Baxter and Deputy Chief Andrew Booth worked with firefighters to free Zena, according to officials.

Carlisle police received a report around 5:15 p.m. that the 3-year-old dog named Zena was trapped in a culvert at the park’s cranberry bog, the department said in a statement.

Carlisle police and firefighters rescued a black Labrador that was drowning in a culvert at Great Brook Farm State Park in Carlisle on Saturday, according to officials.

Mark Duffy, owner of Great Brook Farm — a privately operated farm within the state park — also assisted in the rescue, wedging wooden planks into the culvert to slow the stream of water, police said. With the flow diverted, emergency responders were then able to see Zena standing on her hind legs to keep her head above water.

Rescuers hooked Zena’s harness with a fire department pike pole and pulled her out of the water, where she was about 5 feet below the surface of the land, according to police. After Zena was brought out, she was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital to be treated.

“The Carlisle Police and Fire Departments displayed outstanding teamwork in their efforts to save Zena the black lab, who was trapped for approximately one hour,” Chief Andrew Amendola said in the statement. “We hope she has a speedy recovery.”

Zena is now resting at home with her family, according to police.

