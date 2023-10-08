Boston University bridge closed after fire breaks out at homeless encampment under it

The Boston University Bridge has been closed this afternoon to all traffic after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment, according to a posting on X from the Massachusetts State Police.
The fire broke out under the Boston University Bridge at Memorial Drive, said the Cambridge fire department in an X posting.
Firefighters have put out the majority of the fire and no residents were found at the area, according to the posting.
According to officials, firefighters were evacuated from the area and some propane tanks were compromised. It is not clear whether the propane tanks played role in the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
Advertisement
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.