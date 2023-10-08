Driver dies after Saturday night crash in South Boston

A 23-year-old woman died after a crash in South Boston Saturday night, according to State Police.

The woman, who was not identified, was driving a minivan on South Boston Bypass Road near Frontage Road around 11:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation indicates she crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck an oncoming a tow truck, police said. The tow truck was transporting a vehicle on its bed when the crash occurred.