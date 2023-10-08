Driver dies after Saturday night crash in South Boston

A 23-year-old woman died after a crash in South Boston Saturday night, according to State Police.
The woman, who was not identified, was driving a minivan on South Boston Bypass Road near Frontage Road around 11:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
Preliminary investigation indicates she crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck an oncoming a tow truck, police said. The tow truck was transporting a vehicle on its bed when the crash occurred.
The woman sustained severe injuries and was transported to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The operator of the tow truck, a 65-year-old Rowley man, who was not identified, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation, the statement said.
