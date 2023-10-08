Driver tells children to ‘get in the car’ in possible attempted child abduction in Salem, police say

A man drove up to three children in Salem and told them to “get in the car” in a possible attempted child abduction Friday afternoon, police said.
At around 2:44 p.m., three children were walking home from Witchcraft Heights Elementary School when they were approached by a blue Honda Pilot at the corner of Carrollton Street and Belleview Avenue, according to a statement from the Salem Police Department.
The driver rolled down the window and told the children to “get in the car because your mom said so,” police said. The children walked away and the SUV drove away, taking a left onto Belleview Avenue, police said.
Advertisement
If you witnessed this incident or have any information on the parties involved, you are requested to contact the Salem...Posted by Salem MA Police on Sunday, October 8, 2023
The children said there was a male driver and female passenger in the SUV, according to police.
The Honda Pilot has roof racks and running boards, but no stickers or distinct markings, police said. The SUV is believed to be between a 2016 and 2022 model.
Salem police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700 or dispatch at 978-744-1212. People can also call an anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627, police said.
The Salem Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.