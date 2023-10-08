Driver tells children to ‘get in the car’ in possible attempted child abduction in Salem, police say

A man drove up to three children in Salem and told them to “get in the car” in a possible attempted child abduction Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:44 p.m., three children were walking home from Witchcraft Heights Elementary School when they were approached by a blue Honda Pilot at the corner of Carrollton Street and Belleview Avenue, according to a statement from the Salem Police Department.

The driver rolled down the window and told the children to “get in the car because your mom said so,” police said. The children walked away and the SUV drove away, taking a left onto Belleview Avenue, police said.