Fitchburg State University police search for man after student reports assault

Fitchburg State University police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a female student in the campus library last week and may have approached other students, officials said in a safety notice to the school community.

The student reported that she was approached by a man believed to be about 19 years old in the library on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. She said he began speaking to her and then initiated “physical contact that escalated into sexual assault,” officials said.

The student described the suspect as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and speaking “with an accent of undetermined origin,” the notice said.