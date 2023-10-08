Fitchburg State University police search for man after student reports assault

Fitchburg State University police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a female student in the campus library last week and may have approached other students, officials said in a safety notice to the school community.
The student reported that she was approached by a man believed to be about 19 years old in the library on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. She said he began speaking to her and then initiated “physical contact that escalated into sexual assault,” officials said.
The student described the suspect as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and speaking “with an accent of undetermined origin,” the notice said.
Police were notified of the assault over the weekend and opened an investigation, the university said. Police heard from additional female students who said they were approached by a man with a similar description at other campus locations in recent days, the university said.
Officials said there will be additional police officers patrolling the campus as they investigate.
“While the incident reported this week at the library is troubling, such encounters are extremely rare,” officials said. “As a public institution, the campus has spaces and facilities that are open to the public.”
Officials asked anyone with information to contact the university police department at 978-665-3111.
