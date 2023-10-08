He is reserved when he first meets someone new but can warm up quickly. Khary has a great sense of humor.

Khary loves video games and his favorite video character is Sonic the Hedgehog. Khary also enjoys going for walks. He expresses that this is because it is good exercise.

Khary also has a passion for dogs, loves to play ball with the three dogs that live in his foster home and is kind and gentle with them.

Family meals, especially Sunday dinners, are very special to Khary because they represent a close bond with his foster family. Khary is now learning to do his laundry and he is eager to learn more life skills. He also has an interest in video game design in the future.

Khary is enrolled in school and receives support in school with social skills and communication. It is reported by his teachers that he does extremely well in his classes. Khary thrives with routine.

Khary easily talks about his feelings, wants and needs. He thrives in his foster home where he receives structure and positive attention. His foster home has provided openness so that Khary can talk about his family as the need arises. He does very well with the other foster children in his foster home who are around his age. Khary needs time with building trusting relationships although he is very patient and understanding.

Khary would do well in any family constellation. He will do best in a home that has some experience working with children who have experienced trauma and loss. He responds well to a structured home environment with routine and positive attention from adults. He prefers to stay at home, enjoys more quiet activities but he will venture out of his comfort zone when it involves his foster family. Khary has 3 siblings who live in western Massachusetts with whom he will need to maintain contact.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.