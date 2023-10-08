Man dead, woman hospitalized after Amtrak train collides with SUV in Vermont

A Vermont man has died and a woman has been hospitalized after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV in Vernon, Vt., on Friday, according to Vermont State Police.

Just after 5 p.m., State Police responded to a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road, the department said in a statement. When troopers arrived, they learned that an Amtrak train had struck a 2002 Toyota Rav4.

The people in the SUV were identified as Craig Hudson, 53, of Brattleboro, and Shenandoah Gilbert, 47, of Vernon. Hudson was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he died, and Gilbert was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she remained on Saturday, according to State Police.