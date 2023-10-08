Mass. elected leaders decry Israeli lives lost in Hamas attack

Among the losses were the daughter and son-in-law of Ilan Troen , a professor emeritus at Brandeis University living in Israel. In a statement, Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz said the university was “deeply saddened” to learn of Troen’s loss.

Close to 1,000 people had been killed by Sunday morning, including at least 600 Israelis and more than 300 people in Gaza, according to the Associated Press. Thousands more have been wounded on both sides.

An unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas on Israel this weekend has sent shock waves across Massachusetts, as security was stepped up at some local synagogues, local Jewish communities planned demonstrations in support of Israel and many of the state’s top elected leaders offered support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts,” Liebowitz said. “We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians and what has amounted to a multi-pronged war launched by Hamas.”

Three Northeastern University is working to evacuate three students who were studying in Israel when the violence broke out, the university said in a statement. They are safe and have been in contact with their families and the school administration, the statement said.

“We provided resources and assistance and are helping them evacuate the country,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement Sunday.

The spokesperson did not identify the students or give any details about when they would be evacuated.

Security has been heightened in some areas locally as a result of the conflict.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city’s police department has increased directed patrols for its synagogues as a precaution.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston planned a rally for Monday at noon at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common.

“We stand with Israel always. We are horrified at these brutal acts of terrorism, aggression, and destruction and we will work tirelessly to ensure that our friends and family in Israel know that we are with them,” the JCRC and Combined Jewish Philanthropies said in a joint statement over the weekend.





The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation, along with Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, were among those who voiced strong support for Israel, which was caught off-guard Saturday by a massive attack Hamas launched from Gaza.

“I’m holding the victims of this violence and their families in my heart, and praying for the safety of the people of Israel,” Healey said in a statement.

US Representative Jake Auchincloss of Newton compared the fighting in Israel to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which drew the US into World War II.

“This isn’t a both-sides issue; calls for de-escalation are premature. The United States did not de-escalate after Pearl Harbor. Israel requires the military latitude to re-establish deterrence and to root out the nodes of terrorism in Gaza,” Auchincloss said in a statement Sunday morning.

“Peace is the ultimate objective, but peace is not possible when terrorists take hostages,” Auchincloss said.

US Representative Katherine Clark of Revere, who serves as the House minority whip, condemned the attacks by Hamas.

“House Democrats stand with our ally and friend, Israel. We unequivocally support Israel’s sovereignty and its right to defend itself,” Clark said.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll wrote on social media over the weekend that she recalled the sound of alarms warning of incoming artillery during a visit to Israel.

“I condemn this Hamas attack on innocent Israeli civilians and pray for a peaceful outcome,” Driscoll said.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren condemned the attacks on Israel, and mourned the deaths of civilians.

“There is no justification for this terrorism, and my heart goes out to the innocent civilians suffering from this senseless violence,” Warren said in a statement.

US Senator Edward J. Markey of Malden, and US representatives Ayanna Pressley of Boston and Jim McGovern of Worcester were also among those who lamented the loss of lives in Israel, and called for peace in separate statements.

“We must do everything in our power to deescalate violence, engage diplomacy, and avert bloodshed,” said Markey. “A war between Israel and Palestine would be catastrophic.”

Pressley said there must be an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.

“It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence & trauma, and work toward a just & lasting peace in the region,” Pressley said.

McGovern wrote there is “never an excuse for such despicable violence” like the attacks launched by Hamas.

“I am praying for the innocent Israelis & Palestinians who have been caught in the crossfire. May peace prevail,” McGovern said.

The rest of the state’s congressional delegation — US representatives Richard Neal, William Keating, Stephen Lynch, and Seth Moulton — each said in separate statements they deplored the lives lost in Israel.

Moulton of Salem, in a statement, said it was “hard to overstate how devastating of a situation this is for Israel and for the region.”

“This will unfortunately get worse before it gets better. The U.S. unequivocally condemns this horrific act of terrorism. I am heartbroken for every innocent life lost,” Moulton wrote.

Neal, of Springfield, said: “Israel has a right to defend itself, and the US stands firmly with our ally. My condolences to the families grieving from this violence.”

“America stands with the Government and people of Israel in the fight against terrorism,” said Keating, of Bourne.

Lynch, of Boston, decried the “senseless killing of innocent Israeli civilians.”

“There can be no justification for the slaughter of innocent people and I fully support Israel’s right to defend its civilian population,” Lynch said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.