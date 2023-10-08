Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Peabody

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Peabody on Sunday night, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
The pedestrian was struck on Summit Street near Christine Drive at about 8 p.m., Sharyn Lubas, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in an email. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to Salem Hospital.
The crash is under investigation, Lubas said. No further information was immediately available.
