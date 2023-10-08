Person taken to hospital after shooting in Chelsea

A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Chelsea on Sunday night, police said.
Officers were investigating a report of shots fired near 89 Congress Ave., the Chelsea Police Department said in a social media post at 11:15 p.m.
“Scene is fluid but secure,” the department said in the post.
The victim’s condition was not immediately clear late Sunday night. An officer who answered the phone at the department said no further information was available.
Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 617-466-4800.
CPD ivestigating shots fired 89 Congress. Person transported area hospital unknown condition. Scene is fluid but secure. Further updates or briefs will be made as the situation warrants. Anyone with information can contact CPD-617-466-4800— Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) October 9, 2023
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.