Person taken to hospital after shooting in Chelsea

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated October 8, 2023, 4 minutes ago

A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Chelsea on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were investigating a report of shots fired near 89 Congress Ave., the Chelsea Police Department said in a social media post at 11:15 p.m.

“Scene is fluid but secure,” the department said in the post.

The victim’s condition was not immediately clear late Sunday night. An officer who answered the phone at the department said no further information was available.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 617-466-4800.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.

