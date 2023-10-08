Powerball jackpot soars to $1.55 billion; two tickets sold in Mass. worth $1 million each

Both tickets matched the first five numbers drawn, the statement said. The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was July 19, for $1.08 billion.

The grand prize climbed after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said in a statement Sunday. Two $1 million prize-winning Quic Pic tickets were sold in Massachusetts: at A.L. Prime Energy at 2083 Bridge St. in Dracut and at Stop & Shop at 935 Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.55 billion, the third largest in the game’s history and the fourth biggest prize in US lottery history, and two tickets sold in Massachusetts have won $1 million each, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Advertisement

The winning ticket was sold in California, the statement said. The largest jackpot in Powerball history, and US lottery history, was a $2.04 billion grand prize won on Nov. 7, 2022.

That ticket was also sold in California, the statement said.

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in the statement that residents should enjoy the lottery responsibly.

“With this jackpot approaching a record level, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Bracken said.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the US Virgin Islands, the statement said. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla., the statement said. The cash option on the prize for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $679.8 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00, according to Powerball’s website.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.