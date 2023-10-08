Two women rescued after being swept off Dog Bar breakwater in Gloucester

Gloucester police and firefighters rescued two women in their 20s who were swept off Dog Bar breakwater in Gloucester Harbor on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The departments received a call at 10:46 a.m. reporting that the women had been washed off the granite breakwater, which extends into the harbor from Eastern Point Lighthouse on the harbor’s outer edge, the police and fire departments said in a statement.

Emergency responders arrived at the breakwater and descended 12 feet down its side to get to the women, according to officials. Rescuers used their bodies to protect the women from multiple direct strikes as waves hit the breakwater.