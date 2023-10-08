Fearing third-party spoilers vs. Trump, Biden allies try to squash them

Biden’s top aides have blessed the multimillion-dollar offensive, which cuts across the party, tapping the resources of the Democratic National Committee, labor unions, abortion rights groups, top donors, and advocacy groups backing moderate and liberal Democrats. Even the president has helped spread the word: Biden, in an interview with ProPublica, said a No Labels candidacy would “help the other guy.”

As attempts to mount outside campaigns multiply, a broad coalition has accelerated a multipronged assault to starve such efforts of financial and political support and warn fellow Democrats that supporting outsider candidacies, including the centrist organization No Labels, could throw the election to former president Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — Powerful allies of President Biden are aggressively working to stop third-party and independent presidential candidacies, fearing that an outside bid could cost Democrats an election that many believe will again come down to a few percentage points in key battleground states.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The endeavor is far-reaching. In Washington, Democratic allies are working alongside top party strategists to spread negative information about possible outsider candidates. Across the country, lawyers have begun researching moves to limit ballot access — or at least make it more costly to qualify.

Advertisement

At expensive resorts and closed-door conferences, Democratic donors are urging their friends not to fund potential spoiler candidates. And in key swing states, lone-wolf operators, including a librarian from Arizona, are trying their own tactics to make life difficult for third-party contenders.

The anxiety over candidates and parties traditionally consigned to the fringes of American politics reflects voters’ deep dissatisfaction with both men who are likely to become the major parties’ nominees. No third-party candidate has risen out of the single digits in three decades, since Ross Perot captured nearly one-fifth of the vote in 1992. Given the devotion of Trump’s most ardent supporters, Democrats fear that most of the attrition would come from Biden’s fragile coalition.

Advertisement

In recent days, two candidates have taken steps toward mounting independent bids. Cornel West, a left-wing Harvard University professor, announced Thursday that he would run as an independent candidate. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has hinted that he may announce Monday that he is leaving the Democratic presidential primary race to run as an independent. Already, a super PAC backing his bid has raised $17 million, according to Tony Lyons, the group’s treasurer.

Still, most of the Biden allies’ attention is directed at No Labels, the best-funded outsider organization, which after years of sponsoring bipartisan congressional caucuses is working to gain ballot access for a presidential candidate for the first time.

The group’s chief executive, Nancy Jacobson, has told potential donors and allies that the No Labels candidate will be a moderate Republican, according to three people familiar with the conversations. That decision would rule out Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, whose flirtation with the idea has prompted a wave of angst within his party.

No Labels has already raised $60 million, Jacobson said in an interview, and has qualified for the ballot in 11 states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina. The group plans to spend about half of the money on securing ballot access across all 50 states.

Jacobson said her organization was devoted to presenting voters with an option beyond Biden and Trump. No Labels is in the process of vetting potential candidates now and will announce its delegate selection process in the coming weeks, she said. The plan is to hold a nominating convention in April in Dallas and anoint a presidential ticket if it is clear the country is heading toward a 2020 rematch.

Advertisement

Kennedy has also been a source of concern for Democrats, who worry that his anticorporate politics and famous last name could pull some of their voters away from Biden. But some of Biden’s top allies also believe that Kennedy, who has increasingly pushed right-wing ideas, would hurt Trump.

The broad Democratic unease is rooted in a core belief that Trump has both a low ceiling and a high floor of general-election support — meaning that his voters are less likely to be swayed by a third-party or independent candidate. Biden has wider appeal, but his supporters are not as loyal, and polling has suggested that they could be persuaded to back someone else if given more options.

Public and private surveys point to increased interest in alternatives this election. In polling released last week by Monmouth University, majorities of voters said that they were not enthusiastic about Trump or Biden being at the top of their party’s ticket and that they would not back either man if the race became a rematch.

Matt Bennett, a cofounder of center-left group Third Way who is serving as a clearinghouse for Democrats’ effort to block third-party and independent candidates, is working with progressive organization MoveOn and a host of like-minded Biden allies to dissuade anyone from having any association with No Labels. Those efforts are bankrolled by more than $1 million from Reid Hoffman, a billionaire Democratic megadonor.

Advertisement

Bennett is using Third Way’s connections with centrist donors to try to block No Labels’ access to money, while Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, has been briefing other progressive groups and labor unions about the dangers of their members supporting third-party candidates instead of Biden.

“Anything that divides the anti-Trump coalition is bad,” Bennett said.

Perhaps nowhere has No Labels run into as many real-world roadblocks as in Arizona.

After the group successfully qualified for the presidential ballot, the Arizona Democratic Party sued to remove it. That legal effort failed, but the attention led two people to submit candidate statements to run for down-ballot offices on the No Labels ticket — something the group had tried to block so as to avoid being categorized as a political party, which could trigger requirements to disclose No Labels donors, who have so far been kept secret.

For different reasons, the Arizona candidates who are seeking the No Labels line could prove awkward for the movement.

One of them, Tyson Draper, a high school coach from Thatcher, Ariz., is seeking the group’s line to run for the Senate. In an interview last week, he called himself a centrist political newcomer who had never sought public office before. A day later, he filed papers to begin a movement to recall Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

Advertisement

The other would-be No Labeler is Richard Grayson, an assistant librarian at a community college south of Phoenix.

Grayson, 72, is seeking the No Labels nomination for the state’s Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities. He has appeared as a candidate for office dozens of times since 1982 and said he was a Biden supporter.

“I’m a perennial candidate whose goal is to torture No Labels,” he said. “I’m enjoying it immensely. I’m tormenting them.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.