To discard our throwaway habit, we need digital right to repair

Like Veronique Greenwood, I get a lot of enjoyment from fixing things and in partaking in a little rebellion against our throwaway system (“Prepare to repair,” Ideas, Oct. 1). However, sometimes when you try to fix something, you discover, as Greenwood also notes, that the manufacturers have gone out of their way to stop you: They glue the product together or they refuse to make spare parts or manuals available.

In order to fix our stuff, we need to fix our laws. We should require access to parts, tools, and service manuals.

Just as Massachusetts led the nation on “right to repair” for vehicles, it’s time we protect the right to fix products in our homes, from tablets to toasters, from fridges to phones.