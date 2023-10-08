To discard our throwaway habit, we need digital right to repair

Like Veronique Greenwood, I get a lot of enjoyment from fixing things and in partaking in a little rebellion against our throwaway system (“Prepare to repair,” Ideas, Oct. 1). However, sometimes when you try to fix something, you discover, as Greenwood also notes, that the manufacturers have gone out of their way to stop you: They glue the product together or they refuse to make spare parts or manuals available.
In order to fix our stuff, we need to fix our laws. We should require access to parts, tools, and service manuals.
Just as Massachusetts led the nation on “right to repair” for vehicles, it’s time we protect the right to fix products in our homes, from tablets to toasters, from fridges to phones.
Advertisement
State Representative Adrian C. Madaro and state Senator Michael D. Brady have sponsored a digital right to repair bill, some form of which has been languishing on Beacon Hill for the past eight years. Meanwhile, New York, Minnesota, and California have all passed similar measures to protect their residents. It’s time for Massachusetts to catch up.
We need a rethink on how we handle all of our stuff, from single-use plastics to supposedly unfixable electronics. Repairing what we already have is an important step. Lawmakers can get us out of the fix we’re in by passing the digital right to repair.
Janet S. Domenitz
Executive director
Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group
MassPIRG Education Fund
Boston