Harsh light shed on abuse of people with disabilities. Now take action.

Will it take a tragedy beyond even the horrible incidents described by the Spotlight Team to rectify this situation? I hope not.

Group home staffing has long been a concern for families not only of children but of adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. Last spring, Massachusetts legislators received a great volume of testimony from families for a bill to increase pay for residential staff . The bill now sits in the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.

Kudos to Liz Kowalczyk and the Spotlight Team for bringing attention to abuse in residential schools for the developmentally disabled ( “There are no words,” Page A1, Oct. 1).

Mary Wallan

Canton





I worked for many years as a speech-language pathologist and an augmentative and alternative communication specialist. Through that work, I helped children and adults with limited verbal skills obtain a variety of speech output devices.

When customizing vocabulary, the most important missives were those related to discomfort. An “I am upset because” icon was linked to an individual’s triggers, which had been compiled with help from all team members, including family. What was provided next was a set of “This is how you can help” messages. When used with regularity, these could ameliorate adverse behaviors while allowing an individual a measure of personal control.

In our field, there is an adage: All behavior is communication. In the absence of reliable voice output systems, those without words may best be served by people who can interpret their actions, facial expressions, postures, and gestures.

The Spotlight report on conditions at state-licensed residential schools for children with severe autism is upsetting. Until skilled and trained caregivers assume these roles, our most vulnerable will continue to be horribly mistreated.

This is how you can help: Begin by reading the Spotlight report. Twice.

Judith T. Heerlein

Georgetown





Thank you for your recent articles regarding individuals with autism (“There are no words”) or intellectual and developmental disabilities (“Not enough care to go around,” Page A1, Aug. 10).

Massachusetts serves adults with severe autism or IDD in home- and community-based services. The goal of these services is to give individuals access to their communities. Just because an individual lives in a house in a residential neighborhood, does not mean they magically become part of the community. They require professional services, therapies, and community-based instruction to achieve this. And in too many cases, they’re not receiving these essential services.

In the 1980s, horrific abuse in institutional care was in full swing. Advocates worked hard to improve the institutions, now called intermediate care facilities. Today, residents of the Wrentham Developmental Center and the Hogan Regional Center receive the professional care they deserve. The Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services routinely denies requests to enter Wrentham or Hogan or state-run group homes.

Some disability organizations blamed the dysfunction of the 1980s on congregate care. But if congregate care was the problem, the community-based system would have made everything better. As the Globe articles have pointed out, this did not happen. Individuals with autism and IDD remain victims of abuse and neglect, but they live in houses and apartments, not in facilities devoted to their care.

Irene Tanzman

Newton

The author is the mother of an adult diagnosed with autism and is an active member of the Coalition of Families and Advocates