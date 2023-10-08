Aces remain perfect, pull away from Liberty for double-digit win to open WNBA Finals

Five New York players scored in double figures. League MVP, Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, Jonquel Jones totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Marine Johannes came off the bench to score 14. Sabrina Ionescu, who entered averaging 16.3 points in the playoffs, was held to seven.

Las Vegas point guard Chelsea Gray added 20 points and nine assists on her 31st birthday, and A’ja Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds. Young made 5 of 8 3-pointers.

LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 26 points and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win, 99-82, on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

In one of the most anticipated Finals in recent memory, sporting three WNBA MVPs, this game instead played out like the regular-season meetings between the teams in which the closest outcome was nine points.

The Aces made sure of that by turning it into another one-sided game, going on an 11-2 run that turned a 67-63 advantage late in the third quarter into a 78-65 lead early in the fourth. Las Vegas led by as much as 94-72 with 3:32 remaining.

No team this postseason has solved the Aces, who are 6-0. The Liberty proved they could beat Las Vegas in the regular season, but for a franchise still chasing its first championship, New York will have to come back with a considerably different response.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and newly approved Aces minority owner Tom Brady sat courtside next to Las Vegas majority owner Mark Davis. Brady was part of a celebrity turnout that also included Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Walhberg, and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert joked before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals she’ll have to get new shoes now that the league has added one expansion team, with another most likely on the way soon.

Engelbert has a pair of high heels with all of the WNBA team logos on them. The shoes will become a collectors’ item in 2025 at minimum when the expansion team owned by the Golden State Warriors starts playing.

“The goal is to add a second one, or 14th team, by 2025,” Engelbert said. “Not more for before ‘25, but obviously longer term. I’ve said my goal is to get this league, you know, additional teams and additional cities that we think would be great. We have a lot of cities interested, which is why we didn’t announce the 14th team yet.”

Engelbert mentioned a few cities including Denver; Philadelphia; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Portland, Ore., which is considered a front-runner. Portland had a WNBA team from 2000-02, playing its games at the Rose Garden before the franchise folded. There has been a strong women’s basketball fan base in the state the past few seasons with the success of Oregon and Oregon State on the college level.

The city also has a big women’s sports presence with the NWSL’s Thorns, who won the league’s title last year and three overall, and the Sports Bra — the first sports bar dedicated to women’s sports — where Engelbert was part of a panel discussion on the WNBA earlier this year.

The WNBA had strong metrics again, with the league having its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018. Viewership was up 21 percent over last year across its national television partners, and the league’s average attendance of 6,615 fans was its highest since the 2018 season.