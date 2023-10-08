Catholic Memorial cements its spot atop the Globe Top 20, but there’s a new No. 2

Catholic Memorial survived a close call at Xaverian to stay atop the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll, while St. John’s Prep moves back into the second spot between their conference rival. Billerica scored another impressive win to move up a couple spots and Milton held off Needham to remain undefeated. Carver debuts coming off an impressive 5-0 start with record-setting offensive numbers. Lynnfield debuts ahead of a Cape Ann showdown with Amesbury. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Oct. 8, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.