Celtics lock up guard Payton Pritchard with four-year extension

But this year he received a vote of confidence when the team traded guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon and acquired Jrue Holiday, putting Pritchard in position to be part of the regular rotation again.

Pritchard, who is entering his fourth NBA season, fell out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for much of last season. In February, he publicly stated that he hoped to be traded, then voiced disappointment when he was not.

“Payton’s one of my favorite people,” Mazzulla said. “Most guys in his position, the league breaks them. Like when you go Year 1 playing a little bit, Year 2 not playing, Year 3 kind of playing and then like, the league can break you. He’s not one of those guys. He just continued to be a tough [player] for us and I’m happy that I get to coach him this year.”

Advertisement

Pritchard averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over his first three seasons. He is in the final season of a four-year, $10 million contract. Although this might seem like a hefty raise for a role player, the Celtics’ roster-building tools are limited since they’re well over the salary cap and luxury tax lines, and his $7.5 million salary could also be an important piece in a trade that requires matching salaries, since Boston’s roster is top heavy.

Just how they Jrue it up Share WATCH: Are the Celtics the team to beat in a loaded Eastern Conference? Sports columnist Tara Sullivan plays devil's advocate.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.