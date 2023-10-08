High school football: Quinn Rocco Ryan’s five touchdowns across all three phases for Salem headlines Players of the Week

Division 1
Mason Bachry, Central Catholic — Sliding to running back as his primary position, the senior carried six times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Haverhill.
Jake Cullen, Westford — The senior completed 12 of 20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 Dual County League win at Waltham.
Josh Karp, Brookline — With 141 passing yards, 127 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns, the senior led the Warriors to their first win of the year, 28-22, over Boston Latin, and became the first in program history to top 4,000 career passing yards.
Advertisement
Sam Hubbard, Natick — The junior made a massive impact on both sides of the ball in Thursday’s 35-21 win over Newton North, carrying 21 times for 196 yards and a four touchdowns, with 13 tackles on defense.
Kyle Walsh, Franklin — His first touchdown of the year came at a crucial time for the Panthers, when the junior received a bullet from Justin Bianchetti (29 for 50, 279 yards, 2 TDs) for a 5-yard score with five seconds left in a 28-27 win over Taunton. Walsh finished with 10 catches for 99 yards.
Division 2
Ryan DeMayo and Ryan Fivek, Concord-Carlisle — DeMayo, a senior, rumbled for 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, while Fivek, his classmate, finished with 100 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 108 rushing yards and three rushing scores in a 49-35 Dual County League win over Newton South.
Ryan Hart, Chelmsford — The junior signal-caller helped the Lions overcome a 14-0 deficit en route to their first victory of the season, a 24-17 win over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Lowell. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Advertisement
Henry Redgate, Wellesley — The senior finished with 157 all-purpose yards, including a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 25-yard touchdown run, in a 26-7 victory over Bay State Conference rival Framingham.
Lasean Sharp, Catholic Memorial — The junior playmaker finished with 21 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but his biggest contribution of the night came with his arm: He threw a game-winning 6-yard TD pass to Michael Hegarty on a halfback option as time expired to lift No. 1 CM to a 41-38 victory over Catholic Conference rival and second-ranked Xaverian.
Davin True, Marshfield — The junior playmaker dashed for rushing touchdowns of 1, 9, and 2 yards in addition to hauling in a 22-yard TD reception in a 41-0 Patriot League rout of Silver Lake.
Division 3
Nolan Bordieri, Mansfield — In a 31-14 Hockomock win over Sharon, the senior averaged 10.1 yards per carry in a 162-yard, two-touchdown effort. Playing every snap at linebacker, he registered seven tackles.
Jamal Abdal-Khallaq, Walpole — The senior caught four passes, three of which went for touchdowns, amassing 134 yards receiving in all for the Timberwolves in a 31-6 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.
Justin LaChance, Plymouth South — Stepping in for two-time All-Scholastic Casious Johnson, the senior scampered for 146 yards and touchdown runs of 23, 35 and 60 yards for the Panthers in a Patriot League win over North Quincy.
Mudia Odion-Ukpebo, Milton — With the offense held in check, the senior linebacker recorded three sacks for the eighth-ranked Wildcats in a 10-9 win over No. 17 Needham in Bay State Conference play.
Advertisement
Brian Vaughan and John Nasky, Lynn Classical — The dynamic senior duo was once again in sync in a 34-0 Greater Boston League win over Malden, with Vaughn throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns — 135 of which went to Nasky, who caught two scores.
Division 4
Stevens Exateur and Sam Nazaire, Medford — In a 20-0 blanking of Somerville, Nazaire, a senior defensive end, recorded 12 tackles, including one for a loss, along with a sack and a rushing touchdown. He was also the lead blocker for his classmate, Exateur, who racked up 178 rushing yards and a score.
Ricky LaBoy, Bedford — The senior returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, rushed for a score, and intercepted a pass, all in the first quarter of Bedford’s convincing 49-0 win over Acton-Boxborough.
Owen Lane, Canton — The senior quarterback racked up 18 carries for 94 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, plus a 2-point conversion, a touchdown pass, and an interception, in the Bulldogs’ 33-20 Hockomock victory over Oliver Ames.
Matty Mahoney, Norwood — In a thrilling last-minute 25-24 Tri-Valley win over Holliston, the junior QB scored four TDs and totaled nearly 400 yards — 235 on the ground, 89 as a passer, and 63 as a receiver.
Kevin Ozulumba, Ashland — The rising sophomore star highlighted a 35-15 victory over Westwood by compiling 21 carries for 184 yards, two TDs, a 2-point conversion, 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.
Advertisement
Division 5
Michael Lawler, Wilmington — The senior threw three TD passes, including the game-winning strike with under 30 seconds to go, to lead the Wildcats to a 29-25 Middlesex League win over Burlington.
Will McNamara, Pembroke — The senior put together an all-around performance, catching eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, adding eight tackles and a strip sack that led to a defensive touchdown in a 41-8 Patriot League decision over Quincy.
Jake Ogilvie, Norton — Turning a one-score game at halftime into a runaway 35-0 victory over Millis, the senior ran in a 6-yard score and tossed three touchdowns (6, 14, and 30 yards) to three different receivers.
Ben Scalzi, Hanover — Completing 16 of 22 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, the senior helped the Hawks pull away from Scituate in a 42-28 Patriot League win.
Gustavo Varela, Greater Lawrence — Scoring a touchdown in each quarter and accounting for all the Reggies’ points, the sophomore plowed in for two 1-yard scores, and broke free for 63- and 71-yard TDs in a 28-18 nonleague triumph over Lynn English.
Division 6
Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop – The junior only had four carries, but three finished in the end zone. He had 114 yards helping the Vikings (3-2) roll to a 35-0 win over Gloucester.
Cam Cort, Weston — The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-3) won for the second straight contest, defeating Latin Academy 38-6 in a nonleague game.
Advertisement
Brandon Eng, North Reading – The senior got the Hornets off to a great start by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and hauling in a 62-yard TD pass from Jason Berry later in the first quarter. He added a 55-yard punt return before halftime in a 45-0 rout of Triton.
Matt O’Donnell, Cardinal Spellman – The senior quarterback passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 132 yards and two TDs, helping the Cardinals prevail 28-14 over Bishop Fenwick in a Catholic Central League matchup between teams that entered at 4-0.
Quinn Rocco Ryan, Salem — The junior scored five times, in three phases, on just six touches, as the Witches (5-0) rolled to a 55-20 Northeastern Conference victory over Saugus. Ryan opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, made four catches for 195 yards and three touchdown receptions, and returned a fumble 28 yards for a score.
Division 7
Matt Began, Blue Hills — The senior running back/linebacker rumbled for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion while also recording an interception as the Warriors defeated Southeastern 20-14.
Jacob Comman, Rockland — The kicker was the game-changer in a comeback, recording two punts over 30 yards to put the ball inside the opponent’s 10-yard line, converting both PATs, kicking a successful onside kick, and hitting the winning 23-yard field goal for the Bulldogs in their 23-21 victory over Norwell.
Todd Egan, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and 137 yards while also finding two more scores through the air for the Vikings in their 42-6 win over Cape Cod Tech.
Preston Potter, Manchester Essex — The senior wide receiver/defensive back hauled in six receptions for 133 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion while grabbing an interception as the Hornets beat Lynn Tech 63-22.
Chase Weinstein, Mashpee — The senior quarterback dazzled in his first start, throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 125 yards and two scores as the Falcons beat Martha’s Vineyard, 32-8.
Division 8
Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II — In a 46-40 overtime win over Atlantis Charter, Cordeiro had a total of five touchdowns — including a fumble return, a reception, and three rushing scores and 236 yards.
Ty Kelleyc, Bourne — The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns, kicked an extra point, and had an interception in a 21-8 win over Monomoy.
Tyler Lennox, Carver — In a 42-39 overtime win over Cohasset, the senior was 24-of-40 passing for 376 yards, three touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, and an interception. He added two rushing scores and delivered the winning 10-yard pass to senior Robbie Peterson.
Nathan Marden, Old Colony — The Cougars racked up 499 yards on the ground in a 38-8 win over Holbrook/Avon, and the junior had 224 yards and a touchdown.
Preps
Jack Furey, Phillips Andover –– The former Xaverian standout recorded five solo tackles, two for loss, in addition to forcing and recovering a fumble in a dominant 36-0 nonleague win against Kent.
Michael Gregoire, Lawrence Academy –– A senior linebacker that captains the football and wrestling teams, Gregoire made 10 tackles and seven tackles for loss, spearheading the defense to a 34-0 ISL triumph against St. George’s. He added three carries for 45 yards and a 25-yard reception.
Salim Hill, Groton –– The junior running back accounted for three of the Zebras’ four scores, bolting for touchdown runs of 15-yards, 40-yards, and 30-yards in a 27-9 ISL-9 triumph versus Middlesex.
Bo MacCormack, BB&N –– The junior sensation returned a kickoff 80 yards to the house and rumbled for 170 yards on 32 carries, sparking the Knights to a pivotal ISL-7 win, 43-27, over Governor’s Academy.
Qur’an McNeill, Milton Academy –– A first-year starter under center, the sophomore accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for a pair of first-half scores on the ground and finding fellow sophomore Kash Kelly for a pair of touchdowns through the air in a 27-20 ISL-7 triumph over Thayer.
Darnell Pierre, Brooks –– The speedy senior tailback dashed for 161 yards on 33 carries and sealed a 20-6 ISL-9 victory over St. Mark’s with a 31-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter.
Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.