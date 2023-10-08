High school football: Quinn Rocco Ryan’s five touchdowns across all three phases for Salem headlines Players of the Week

Jake Cullen, Westford — The senior completed 12 of 20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 Dual County League win at Waltham.

Mason Bachry, Central Catholic — Sliding to running back as his primary position, the senior carried six times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Haverhill.

Central Catholic's Mason Bachry enjoyed a move to running back, needing just six carries to surpass 100 rushing yards. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Josh Karp, Brookline — With 141 passing yards, 127 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns, the senior led the Warriors to their first win of the year, 28-22, over Boston Latin, and became the first in program history to top 4,000 career passing yards.

Advertisement

Sam Hubbard, Natick — The junior made a massive impact on both sides of the ball in Thursday’s 35-21 win over Newton North, carrying 21 times for 196 yards and a four touchdowns, with 13 tackles on defense.

Kyle Walsh, Franklin — His first touchdown of the year came at a crucial time for the Panthers, when the junior received a bullet from Justin Bianchetti (29 for 50, 279 yards, 2 TDs) for a 5-yard score with five seconds left in a 28-27 win over Taunton. Walsh finished with 10 catches for 99 yards.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2

Ryan DeMayo and Ryan Fivek, Concord-Carlisle — DeMayo, a senior, rumbled for 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, while Fivek, his classmate, finished with 100 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 108 rushing yards and three rushing scores in a 49-35 Dual County League win over Newton South.

Ryan Hart, Chelmsford — The junior signal-caller helped the Lions overcome a 14-0 deficit en route to their first victory of the season, a 24-17 win over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Lowell. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Henry Redgate, Wellesley — The senior finished with 157 all-purpose yards, including a 32-yard touchdown reception and a 25-yard touchdown run, in a 26-7 victory over Bay State Conference rival Framingham.

Lasean Sharp, Catholic Memorial — The junior playmaker finished with 21 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but his biggest contribution of the night came with his arm: He threw a game-winning 6-yard TD pass to Michael Hegarty on a halfback option as time expired to lift No. 1 CM to a 41-38 victory over Catholic Conference rival and second-ranked Xaverian.

Davin True, Marshfield — The junior playmaker dashed for rushing touchdowns of 1, 9, and 2 yards in addition to hauling in a 22-yard TD reception in a 41-0 Patriot League rout of Silver Lake.

Division 3

Nolan Bordieri, Mansfield — In a 31-14 Hockomock win over Sharon, the senior averaged 10.1 yards per carry in a 162-yard, two-touchdown effort. Playing every snap at linebacker, he registered seven tackles.

Mansfield's Nolan Bordieri, shown getting tackled in Week 2, ran for 162 yards and two scores in Week 5. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Jamal Abdal-Khallaq, Walpole — The senior caught four passes, three of which went for touchdowns, amassing 134 yards receiving in all for the Timberwolves in a 31-6 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.

Walpole’s Jamal Abdal-Khallaq hauled in three touchdown grabs this week. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Justin LaChance, Plymouth South — Stepping in for two-time All-Scholastic Casious Johnson, the senior scampered for 146 yards and touchdown runs of 23, 35 and 60 yards for the Panthers in a Patriot League win over North Quincy.

Mudia Odion-Ukpebo, Milton — With the offense held in check, the senior linebacker recorded three sacks for the eighth-ranked Wildcats in a 10-9 win over No. 17 Needham in Bay State Conference play.

Advertisement

Brian Vaughan and John Nasky, Lynn Classical — The dynamic senior duo was once again in sync in a 34-0 Greater Boston League win over Malden, with Vaughn throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns — 135 of which went to Nasky, who caught two scores.

Lynn Classical quarterback Brian Vaughan tossed four touchdown passes in a win over Malden. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 4

Stevens Exateur and Sam Nazaire, Medford — In a 20-0 blanking of Somerville, Nazaire, a senior defensive end, recorded 12 tackles, including one for a loss, along with a sack and a rushing touchdown. He was also the lead blocker for his classmate, Exateur, who racked up 178 rushing yards and a score.

Medford's Stevens Exateur rumbled for 178 rushing yards and a touchdown against Somerville. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ricky LaBoy, Bedford — The senior returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, rushed for a score, and intercepted a pass, all in the first quarter of Bedford’s convincing 49-0 win over Acton-Boxborough.

Owen Lane, Canton — The senior quarterback racked up 18 carries for 94 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, plus a 2-point conversion, a touchdown pass, and an interception, in the Bulldogs’ 33-20 Hockomock victory over Oliver Ames.

Matty Mahoney, Norwood — In a thrilling last-minute 25-24 Tri-Valley win over Holliston, the junior QB scored four TDs and totaled nearly 400 yards — 235 on the ground, 89 as a passer, and 63 as a receiver.

Norwood quarterback Matty Mahoney accounted for 387 yards in a one-point win over Holliston. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Kevin Ozulumba, Ashland — The rising sophomore star highlighted a 35-15 victory over Westwood by compiling 21 carries for 184 yards, two TDs, a 2-point conversion, 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Advertisement

Division 5

Michael Lawler, Wilmington — The senior threw three TD passes, including the game-winning strike with under 30 seconds to go, to lead the Wildcats to a 29-25 Middlesex League win over Burlington.

Michael Lawler's last-minute touchdown pass lifted Wilmington to a win over Burlington. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Will McNamara, Pembroke — The senior put together an all-around performance, catching eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, adding eight tackles and a strip sack that led to a defensive touchdown in a 41-8 Patriot League decision over Quincy.

Jake Ogilvie, Norton — Turning a one-score game at halftime into a runaway 35-0 victory over Millis, the senior ran in a 6-yard score and tossed three touchdowns (6, 14, and 30 yards) to three different receivers.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — Completing 16 of 22 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, the senior helped the Hawks pull away from Scituate in a 42-28 Patriot League win.

Gustavo Varela, Greater Lawrence — Scoring a touchdown in each quarter and accounting for all the Reggies’ points, the sophomore plowed in for two 1-yard scores, and broke free for 63- and 71-yard TDs in a 28-18 nonleague triumph over Lynn English.

Division 6

Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop – The junior only had four carries, but three finished in the end zone. He had 114 yards helping the Vikings (3-2) roll to a 35-0 win over Gloucester.

Nick Cappuccio made the most of his four carries, scoring three TDs for Winthrop in a win over Gloucester. Josh Reynolds for SOMM Journal

Cam Cort, Weston — The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-3) won for the second straight contest, defeating Latin Academy 38-6 in a nonleague game.

Advertisement

Brandon Eng, North Reading – The senior got the Hornets off to a great start by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and hauling in a 62-yard TD pass from Jason Berry later in the first quarter. He added a 55-yard punt return before halftime in a 45-0 rout of Triton.

Matt O’Donnell, Cardinal Spellman – The senior quarterback passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 132 yards and two TDs, helping the Cardinals prevail 28-14 over Bishop Fenwick in a Catholic Central League matchup between teams that entered at 4-0.

Boston, MA - 9/30/2023 Cardinal Spellman player # 2 QB Matt O'Donnell (cq) during game action at the Carter Playground field in Boston. (Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff) Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Quinn Rocco Ryan, Salem — The junior scored five times, in three phases, on just six touches, as the Witches (5-0) rolled to a 55-20 Northeastern Conference victory over Saugus. Ryan opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, made four catches for 195 yards and three touchdown receptions, and returned a fumble 28 yards for a score.

Division 7

Matt Began, Blue Hills — The senior running back/linebacker rumbled for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion while also recording an interception as the Warriors defeated Southeastern 20-14.

Jacob Comman, Rockland — The kicker was the game-changer in a comeback, recording two punts over 30 yards to put the ball inside the opponent’s 10-yard line, converting both PATs, kicking a successful onside kick, and hitting the winning 23-yard field goal for the Bulldogs in their 23-21 victory over Norwell.

Todd Egan, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and 137 yards while also finding two more scores through the air for the Vikings in their 42-6 win over Cape Cod Tech.

Preston Potter, Manchester Essex — The senior wide receiver/defensive back hauled in six receptions for 133 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion while grabbing an interception as the Hornets beat Lynn Tech 63-22.

Chase Weinstein, Mashpee — The senior quarterback dazzled in his first start, throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 125 yards and two scores as the Falcons beat Martha’s Vineyard, 32-8.

Division 8

Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II — In a 46-40 overtime win over Atlantis Charter, Cordeiro had a total of five touchdowns — including a fumble return, a reception, and three rushing scores and 236 yards.

Ty Kelleyc, Bourne — The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns, kicked an extra point, and had an interception in a 21-8 win over Monomoy.

Tyler Lennox, Carver — In a 42-39 overtime win over Cohasset, the senior was 24-of-40 passing for 376 yards, three touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, and an interception. He added two rushing scores and delivered the winning 10-yard pass to senior Robbie Peterson.

Nathan Marden, Old Colony — The Cougars racked up 499 yards on the ground in a 38-8 win over Holbrook/Avon, and the junior had 224 yards and a touchdown.

Preps

Jack Furey, Phillips Andover –– The former Xaverian standout recorded five solo tackles, two for loss, in addition to forcing and recovering a fumble in a dominant 36-0 nonleague win against Kent.

Michael Gregoire, Lawrence Academy –– A senior linebacker that captains the football and wrestling teams, Gregoire made 10 tackles and seven tackles for loss, spearheading the defense to a 34-0 ISL triumph against St. George’s. He added three carries for 45 yards and a 25-yard reception.

Salim Hill, Groton –– The junior running back accounted for three of the Zebras’ four scores, bolting for touchdown runs of 15-yards, 40-yards, and 30-yards in a 27-9 ISL-9 triumph versus Middlesex.

Bo MacCormack, BB&N –– The junior sensation returned a kickoff 80 yards to the house and rumbled for 170 yards on 32 carries, sparking the Knights to a pivotal ISL-7 win, 43-27, over Governor’s Academy.

Qur’an McNeill, Milton Academy –– A first-year starter under center, the sophomore accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for a pair of first-half scores on the ground and finding fellow sophomore Kash Kelly for a pair of touchdowns through the air in a 27-20 ISL-7 triumph over Thayer.

Darnell Pierre, Brooks –– The speedy senior tailback dashed for 161 yards on 33 carries and sealed a 20-6 ISL-9 victory over St. Mark’s with a 31-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.



