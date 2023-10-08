London calling not all it’s cracked up to be for Bills, who add more injury to insult of losing

Starting linebacker Matt Milano left early with a knee injury that is “not looking good,” said coach Sean McDermott . That’s after losing starting cornerback Tre’Davious White a week earlier to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

Buffalo rallied but fell short in a 25-20 loss Sunday to the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bills arrived in London jolly. They came out flat. They’re going home battered.

McDermott is not optimistic about DaQuan Jones, either. The defensive end injured a pectoral muscle.

Milano, a first-team All-Pro last season, was hurt in the first quarter while pressuring Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Boston College product was carted off the field after making three tackles in the game.

Advertisement

“It’s a knee and lower leg injury,” McDermott said. “I know it’s not looking good right now, but I don’t know any details beyond that at this point.”

Jones “also not looking good at this point,” he added.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Von Miller returned to the Buffalo defense but the NFL’s all-time active sacks leader had little impact, not a surprise given it was his first game in 10 months because of a knee injury.

“Von was on a pitch count today so we didn’t have him through the second half like we would hope down the road,” McDermott said.

Miller said he “got enough reps in to build on … and get ready for the (New York) Giants next week.”

McDermott is definitely not pleased with the scenario of arriving Friday to play a team that had already been in the British capital for a week.

“We’ll see if, whatever comes up down the road in terms of us coming back here, but we need to evaluate everything because I didn’t feel like our energy was good enough early in the game. They had better energy than we did,” McDermott said.

Advertisement

The Jaguars stayed in town after beating the Atlanta Falcons last week at Wembley Stadium. It’s the first time a team has played consecutive games abroad.

“Our guys were in really good position health-wise. They felt energetic, and they felt good to be here,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “I did feel like our guys were ready to go. The 10 days over here were good for us.”

Arriving late in the week — as Jacksonville and Atlanta did before their game — is the current trend for teams, who usually cite advice from sports scientists. Teams can choose to come earlier, however, as Baltimore is doing this coming week for its game against Tennessee.

Giants lose QB to neck injury

Daniel Jones walked off the field early in the fourth quarter in Miami Gardens, Fla., knowing his day over after he had been quickly diagnosed with a neck injury. A few minutes later, his backup Tyrod Taylor was shaken up as well.

For the Giants, the start to this season has been terrible. And Sunday, it got worse.

The Giants lost their starting quarterback after he got sacked six more times, are still without their best running back and more than half of what should be their starting offensive line — and given all that it’s no wonder why this season is getting away fast.

Miami exploited all those New York problems and more, beating the Giants, 31-16, and dropping them to 1-4.

The Giants were already shorthanded against the Dolphins — running back Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury kept him out of a third consecutive game — and have used four starter combinations on the offensive line already.

Advertisement

The line might be the biggest issue. Jones got beat up early and often; to his credit, he battled, completing 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards with no interceptions. The Giants gave up seven sacks, pushing their total to 30 allowed so far this season — tying the second most through five games in NFL history.

Lions lineman hospitalized

Lions rookie guard Chandler Zavala was alert and able to move all extremities at a Detroit hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter of 42-24 win over the Panthers.

Zavala was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.