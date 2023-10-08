Patriots’ Mac Jones evasive on questions about starting QB job, says ‘everybody’s frustrated’ after latest loss

“For us, just like I said, we’ve got to do better, all three phases, definitely the offense not putting up any points. Got to improve in all areas, and it’s hard, we don’t want to score zero points, it’s not the goal.”

“Just got to look at the film and get better,” Jones said, a message he’d repeat throughout his postgame press conference. “Got to do a lot of things better to win in these games.

Mac Jones didn’t have much to say after Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the Saints , in which the third-year Patriots quarterback was benched mid-game for the second consecutive week.

Jones was benched again in favor of Bailey Zappe, and didn’t have much to offer when asked if he had any words for Zappe when the change was made.

“Not an ideal situation for anybody and as an offense the goal is to play better and put up points,” Jones reiterated. “We all have to do that, got to practice that way and do things differently and figure out how to put up points.”

Is Jones worried about his starting job? He didn’t have much to say on that either when asked.

“Like I said, just trying to do better as an offense,” Jones said. “We didn’t score any points, so that’s the important part, scoring points and executing your job, and I just try to execute my job.”

Jones now has to find a way to bounce back from the two worst performances of his pro career. He’s 24 for 41 over the last two games for 260 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions — including a pick-6 in each game.

“It’s hard, but confidence comes from years of experience and practice and things that you accomplished, but also trying to get better and learn from everything,” Jones said. “Definitely need to be better as an offense, and really feel like we need to take on the challenge and do everything we can to be better.”

As things quickly snowballed in Sunday’s loss, the boos grew louder and louder in Foxborough, which Jones said wasn’t any added pressure.

“Not really, obviously it wasn’t very good and everyone’s frustrated, and we have to do things differently and better to put out a better product,” Jones said. “Everyone’s frustrated, of course we’re frustrated, and at the end of the day you have to turn that into actions, got to work hard and try and fix this.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.