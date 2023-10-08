Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya shatters men’s marathon world record in Chicago

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya broke the world record for the men’s marathon on Sunday, finishing first at the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours and 35 seconds.

Kiptum, who won the London Marathon in April, broke the mark set by fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2022. Kipchoge’s mark was 2:01:09.

In the women’s division, Sifan Hassan also ran fast, finishing with the world’s second-best women’s marathon time. Hassan, who was born in Ethiopia but lives in the Netherlands, set a Chicago course record with her winning time of 2:13:44.