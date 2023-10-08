Pablo López spins a gem and Carlos Correa stars as Twins even AL Division Series with Astros

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night.

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros, 6-2, on Sunday night in Game 2 of their AL Division Series.

Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance after lamenting how much he missed the playoffs when Minnesota stumbled last year in his first season with the Twins.

Advertisement

Correa hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and singled to center, driving in two more runs and lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead.

Correa has eight hits and four RBIs in four games this postseason, helping the Twins to three playoff wins.

López pitched a gem after leading the Twins to the victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He yielded six hits and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 0.71 this postseason.

He kept the Astros off balance with a fastball that averaged 95.9 MPH, slightly up from his season average.

Yordan Alvarez, who homered twice in Houston’s win in Game 1, cut the lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. But Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for Minnesota.