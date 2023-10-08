Live updates: How will the Patriots respond after blowout loss and a week of quarterback questions?

We’ll find out Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m., when the Patriots host the Saints at Gillette Stadium just a week after being blown out by the Cowboys, 38-3 .

How will the Patriots respond after the worst defeat of coach Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England?

• The Patriots will be without two of their best defensive players, linebacker Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), who were both injured in the loss to the Cowboys and were declared out vs. New Orleans on the final injury report of the week. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve.

• The Patriots did deal for some help, bringing back cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Chargers, who had signed Jackson as a free agent after the 2021 season. However, Jackson’s status for Sunday remains uncertain. The inactives lists for both teams should be released around 11:30 a.m.

• Quarterback Mac Jones received a vote of confidence from Belichick right after last week’s loss, but he remains on tenuous ground as backup Bailey Zappe waits in the wings to potentially take over, as he did when Belichick benched Jones in the second half of the loss to Dallas. Jones’s ability to lead the offense has been a major topic of discussion in Boston and beyond.

The Patriots (13.8 points per game) have scored six touchdowns in four games, and only the Saints (5), Giants (5), Steelers (5), and Bengals (4) are behind them. The Dolphins, with 20, lead the NFL in touchdowns.

The Globe will have updates, commentary, and analysis throughout the day on this page.

Injury report — 10:30 a.m.

With Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon out for the long term, the Patriots will hope their slew of uncertainties on defense are ready for kickoff. Defensive tackles Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle), linebacker Trey Flowers (foot), and defensive backs Cody Davis (knee), Shaun Wade (shoulder), and Jonathan Jones (ankle) were all listed as questionable on the week’s final injury report, each having been limited in practice throughout the week.

It’s not much better on the offense, where tackle Trent Brown (chest), guard Cole Strange (knee), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh) were all limited in practice at some point this week and are also listed as questionable.

Weather looks good — 10:15 a.m.

It’s a perfect afternoon for football in Foxborough, with sunny skies and temperatures expected in the low 60s throughout the day. After a rainy Saturday in New England, there is no threat of rain expected on Sunday.

Patriots-Saints history — 10:00 a.m.

The Patriots have faced the Saints 15 times, beginning with a Patriots victory in December of 1972. New England leads the series, 10-5.

The last time the teams met, New Orleans defeated New England, 28-13, in September of 2021. The Patriots managed just two field goals and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

How to watch/listen — 9:45 a.m.

Sunday’s game will be televised by CBS (Channel 4 in the Boston area). Kevin Harlan is the play-by-play announcer and Trent Green is the color analyst with Melanie Collins on sideline duty.

This week’s game will be broadcast to a national audience by Compass Media Networks, while 98.5 The Sports Hub has the local radio coverage.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.