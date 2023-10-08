Payton Pritchard continues his big day, leading the Celtics past the 76ers in preseason opener

It was a slightly underwhelming night for Boston’s high-profile top six, which struggled to push to a lead against a Philadelphia team that was without reigning MVP Joel Embiid as well as guards James Harden and De’Anthony Melton.

Pritchard was 9 for 14 from the field and 6 for 11 from the 3-point line, his last coming on a step-back dart that put the game away in the final minute.

On the same day he agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract extension, Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard gave the Celtics a jolt in their preseason opener Sunday at TD Garden, erupting for a game-high 26 points as Boston held off an undermanned 76ers squad, 114-106.

Advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis made 5 of 7 shots and had 17 points. Jayson Tatum was 3 for 13 from the field and Jrue Holiday was 2 for 10.

Observations from the game:

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Saturday said not to read into his starting lineup decisions for the opening preseason game. And that disclaimer ended up being helpful Sunday, when All-Star point guard Holiday came off the bench.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The starting lineup was Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Porzingis. Most of the Celtics have been working out together for weeks, and Holiday’s first practice was on Wednesday.

Holiday still played 15 first-half minutes, just a tick below the other starters, so it’s not as if he was being limited. The guess here is he’ll find his way into the starting lineup before long. Boston closed the half with Holiday on the floor with the other starters, in place of Horford.

▪ Even though the Celtics are NBA title favorites, there’s some uncertainty surrounding them because everything will look so different. Marcus Smart had been with the franchise as long as Brad Stevens has, and the franchise has never had a player quite like Porzingis.

Advertisement

The 7-foot-3-inch forward was the best player on the floor for Boston during the first half. On defense, he bothered the 76ers in the paint with his length. On offense, he started the game by swishing a 3-pointer and going 4 for 4 from the field. He and Tatum appeared to be working on their two-man game a bit in the opening quarter, and they had good results.

Porzingis doesn’t figure to be quite the lob threat that Robert Williams was, but he is so tall and long that it doesn’t take much to find him above the rim. Porzingis was fouled on one lob from Tatum before he converted one from White.

▪ Pritchard entered the game midway through the first quarter along with Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, which figures to be the second unit early on.

Pritchard missed a couple of good looks before he banked in a deep three that led to a 4-point play at the buzzer. That may have been the jolt that he needed, as he drained his next two second-quarter attempts from long range. Pritchard padded his stats a bit with a fourth-quarter surge against the 76ers’ third string. With the firepower on this Boston squad, he should get plenty of open looks.

▪ It seemed as if Mazzulla wanted his starters to end on a good note. With the exception of Holiday coming in for Horford, the other starters played deep into the third quarter. And with Boston trailing, 76-74, four subs went to the scorer’s table to check in. But on consecutive dead balls Mazzulla signaled for them to stay right there. Brown finished off his own 9-0 run, Boston took the lead, and the starters were finally pulled. Mazzulla also used a coach’s challenge on an acrobatic Oshae Brissett putback dunk with 1:36 left. It was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

▪ It’s certainly not reason for concern, but Tatum struggled on offense. He was 3 for 13 from the field, 0 for 4 from the 3-point line, and 7 for 9 from the foul line. His rough stretch came in the third quarter, when he badly missed an open look inside, left an open baseline look well short, then had his dunk attempt swatted down by 76ers guard Jaden Springer. He’ll be fine, but it wasn’t the best start.

▪ Lamar Stevens, who is battling for one of the final roster spots, didn’t check in until late in the fourth quarter. But he quickly made his presence known, soaring in for a put-back slam as he was fouled with 2:52 left, giving Boston a 107-103 lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.