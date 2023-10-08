Travis Etienne, Jaguars outrun Bills for second straight ‘home’ win in London

“We answered the bell every time they rung it,” Etienne said.

Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Jacksonville outlasted the jet-lagged Bills for a 25-20 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

LONDON — Whenever Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills tried to rally in the fourth quarter Sunday, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars had an answer.

Jacksonville (3-2) may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse.

“We as a team, I think, are figuring out that we’re very capable of winning these types of games,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s big. We came over here 1-2 and we’re going back 3-2.”

The Bills (3-2), who arrived Friday morning, had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries. Among the injured were linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was ruled out. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectorcal) went to the medical tent in the first quarter, and cornerback Taron Johnson (knee) left briefly but returned.

Etienne scored on a 35-yard run with just under three minutes left after carrying it in from 6 yards earlier. He also caught four passes for 48 yards. Calvin Ridley added seven catches for 122 yards.

Allen twice brought the Bills back late in the fourth quarter. He ran it in from 3 yards to complete a 75-yard drive that took just 45 seconds, making it 25-20 before the two-minute warning.

With the Bills out of timeouts, the Jaguars punted to the Buffalo 6, leaving the Bills just 22 seconds. Stefon Diggs caught a pass and tried to lateral it, but Jacksonville recovered the fumble.

In between Etienne’s touchdowns, Allen completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis to cut the deficit to five points with 4:03 to play.

Allen was 27 of 40 for 359 yards and two touchdown passes and an interception. Diggs had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown and Davis had six catches for 100 yards and a score.

“We didn’t take care of the little things,” Allen said. “That’s on us captains, making sure that this team is ready to go. You know, the opposing team, they were ready to go today. We weren’t.”

The Jags survived two costly strip-sack lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence, both times in Buffalo territory.

“We knew what kind of game it was going to be,” Lawrence said. “They're a great team. It's going to be a four-quarter game no matter how it starts.”

Lawrence finished 25 of 37 for 315 yards, with the touchdown and the two lost fumbles.