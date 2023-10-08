With the game on the line, Catholic Memorial dialed up ‘Ms. Porter’ and delivered a lesson to Xaverian

Named after Leslye Porter , an English teacher at CM since 2007 and a cross-country coach at the private school, the play was designed for one of her pupils, junior tailback Lasean Sharp , to take a toss to the right and lure in the defense, setting up a quick pass to junior tight end Michael Hegarty for a 41-38 win .

WESTWOOD — Among the handful of plays Catholic Memorial had installed for short-yardage situations and 2-point conversion attempts, John DiBiaso decided to go with “Ms. Porter” in the final seconds of Friday’s rivalry matchup at Xaverian, with his team trailing, 38-35.

Sharp had rushed for 119 yards in the second half, with touchdowns of 10 and 2 yards to put the top-ranked Knights up, 35-30, midway through the fourth quarter, so Xaverian had to respect the run. The Hawks sprinted toward the boundary to cut off a potential 6-yard touchdown run, and Hegarty leaked out to catch a short touchdown pass as time expired.

“We’ve been practicing it twice a week for the past four weeks,” said CM sophomore quarterback Peter Bourque, who passed for 70 yards on the final drive after the Knights’ offense took over with just over 50 seconds remaining.

“It worked to perfection because they were all expecting the run, because we had been smashing it down their throat and then [Sharp] pulled up and passed and it was wide open. It’s very difficult playing against [Xaverian] because they know what’s coming. They’re tough, so we had to huddle up and call something good.”

DiBiaso picked the trick play over other short-yardage options scrawled on his play sheet, such as “Braintree” and “Shepherd’s Pie.” The legendary coach and his staff adjusted throughout the Catholic Conference tilt as they continued to lose players to injury.

Already missing tailback Mekhi Dodd, cornerback Eric Perkins, and linebacker David Timson to long-term injuries, the Knights (3-1) lost defensive linemen Joao Pires and Matthew Brutus to injuries. Chris Sanchez, a sophomore tailback with six rushing touchdowns over his last two outings, also left with a shoulder injury.

The Knights plugged senior defensive back Zach Brown into their double-wing package and he rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter. They shifted 5-foot-8-inch sophomore fullback Chris Russo to defensive tackle, and he held his own.

After Xaverian’s Henry Hasselbeck (12-for-18 passing, 176 yards, 2 TDs; 11 carries, 96 yards) found Jonathan Monteiro (5 receptions, 57 yards) for a 10-yard touchdown on fourth down to put the hosts ahead, Bourque responded with a quick strike to senior George Mather for 28 yards to get the Knights’ hurry-up drill started.

“We had a next-man-up mentality,” said DiBiaso. “We’ve lost so many guys this year.”

“We all have heart,” Sharp added. “We all picked each other up. We never quit. That’s CM football right there.”

After Bourque’s sideline hookup with Mather, he found sophomore Caleb Garrity for a 26-yard catch in Xaverian territory, an d connected with sophomore Isaiah Faublas on an out route to get into the red zone.

The rest joins DiBiaso’s legacy, which has been expanding since the longtime Everett coach joined CM in 2019. His gambit produced a 26th straight win against in-state competition and kept the Knights on track for a fourth straight Catholic Conference title.

“The kids responded. They never gave up and we made some big plays to put us in a position to execute that last play,” said DiBiaso. “They tried to cut out our hearts, but we wouldn’t die.”

Extra points

▪ Carver’s best start in recent memory has come with heavy hearts and extra motivation.

The Crusaders have been rallying around wide receiver/defensive back Jack Balzarini, a junior captain whose mother, Judy, died Sept. 25 after a courageous 19-month battle with cancer.

”It’s been tough,” said Carver coach Ben Shuffain. “It’s been a tough couple weeks’ stretch, but he’s battled and battles through it. It’s such a small, tight-knit community and family, the whole town is behind him.”

The town’s support was on full display Friday night when the Crusaders (5-0) escaped with a 42-39 overtime victory over South Shore League rival Cohasset (2-3) after erasing a 36-21 deficit to start the fourth quarter.

The win was Carver’s first over Cohasset in 17 years and put the Crusaders in the driver’s seat in the SSL Tobin Division title race.

”We had most of the town here tonight, you could tell,” said Carver’s senior quarterback Tyler Lennox, who threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more. “It was great to have that environment.”

▪ Andover senior Brian Hnat had a career day to lead the Golden Warriors to a 50-20 win over Brockton. The 6--5, 215-pound receiver and cornerback tallied three interceptions and caught five balls for a career-best 124 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Swampscott and Auburn resume their Week 1 game Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., with the score tied, 15-15, and four seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Big Blue receiving a kickoff. The game was postponed due to lightning on Sept 8.

▪ There are 19 undefeated teams remaining in Eastern Mass after Milton edged Needham, Rockland edged Norwell, and Cardinal Spellman beat Bishop Fenwick in close league battles between unbeatens. North Andover, Tewksbury, and Melrose also took their first losses in league action.

▪ Bishop Fenwick filed litigation against the MIAA Friday afternoon for sanctions restricting all student-athletes from postseason play in the 2023-24 academic year due to waiver violations. A court hearing is scheduled for Oct 19.

Week 6 Games to watch

Friday, Lynnfield at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m. — The two undefeated teams atop the Cape Ann League will be eyeing each other all week in preparation for this Friday night showdown.

Friday, Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m. — Big rest advantage for the Rangers in this MVC showdown after they handled North Andover on Thursday night while Billerica battled Tewksbury on Saturday.

Friday, Central Catholic at Franklin, 7 p.m. — The Panthers take a break from a brutal Hockomock League schedule to host another elite nonleague opponent.

Friday, King Philip at Foxborough, 7 p.m. — King Philip has been a pillar of success over the past decade and Foxborough is senior-laden, but is clearly the underdog in this battle of unbeatens.

Friday, BC High at Xaverian, 7 p.m. — While the Eagles are rising back into the Catholic Conference picture, the Hawks will be fired up after their last-second loss to Catholic Memorial.

Correspondent Brad Joyal contributed to this story.