Zack Moss outshines Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry as Colts ground down Titans

Richardson left with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. He stayed down several minutes before walking slowly from the field to the injury tent with his shoulder drooped. Several minutes later, he came out of the tent and walked with the team’s medical personnel into the locker room.

The Colts (3-2) snapped a seven-game losing streak at home by beating the Titans (2-3) for the first time in six tries.

Zack Moss upstaged the return of Jonathan Taylor by running for a career-high 165 yards and two scores and Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson to lead the Colts past the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, Sunday in Indianapolis.

Richardson was ruled out early in the third quarter after going 9 of 12 for 98 yards. Minshew was 11 of 14 for 155 yards in relief of Richardson.

On a day when most expected Taylor or Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to be the focus, it was Moss who dazzled. He averaged 7.2 yards on 23 carries in his second 100-yard game this season, caught two passes for 30 yards and made play after play — just one day after the Colts announced they signed Taylor to a three-year contract extension.

Tennessee had won the previous four in Indy, but this one hardly resembled the others. Although Ryan Tannehill was effective and efficient while going 23 of 34 with 264 yards, he had a game-sealing interception in the waning seconds. Henry was held to 43 yards on 13 carries.

The difference was that while Moss scored TDs, the Titans settled for field goals.

DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for a season-high 140 yards for Tennessee.

Lions 42, Panthers 24 — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran for a score in the fourth quarter, lifting host Detroit (4-1) past winless Carolina (0-5). The NFC North-leading Lions are alone atop the division in October or later for the first time since 2016. The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half, including on consecutive snaps, to set up Detroit up for three touchdowns and a 28-10 halftime lead. Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young was picked off twice in the first half and Miles Sanders lost a fumble. David Montgomery, with 109 yards rushing, became the first Lion to run for 100-plus yards and score in two straight games since Kevin Jones in 2004. Sam LaPorta caught two TDs in the first half.

Falcons 21, Texans 19 — Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and Atlanta (3-2) snapped a two-game skid by edging visiting Houston (2-3). Ridder’s 6-yard TD pass to rookie running back Bijan Robinson and 2-point pass to Tyler Allgeier gave the Falcons (3-2) a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud answered with an 18-yard scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, giving the Texans a 19-18 lead with 1:49 remaining. Ridder, in his first full season as a starter, then rallied the Falcons into field-goal position for Koo.



