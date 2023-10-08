American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain

BEIJING — American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed Sunday dead after avalanches struck the slopes of a Tibetan mountain, while two others remained missing, according to Chinese media reports.

The avalanches struck Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma on Saturday afternoon at 7,600 (about 25,000 ft) and 8,000 meters (about 26,000 ft) in altitude, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

Two others, American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and a Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa went missing, the news agency said. Sherpa was one half of a duo who shattered the record for the fastest climb of the 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) high in July this year. He wanted to become the youngest climber to scale all 14 peaks twice.