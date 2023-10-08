Egypt and Jordan are trying to calm the Gaza conflict

“This shall lead to advancing the process of a comprehensive and just settlement for the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, in line with the relevant references of international legitimacy, and in a way that ensures establishing peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he had received a phone call from Jordanian King Abdullah II, during which the two leaders “stressed the priority of coordinating regional and international efforts toward ending the escalation and violence, exercising self-restraint, sparing blood and preventing a further exacerbation of the situation.”

Egypt and Jordan, which share borders with Israel, are joining efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

The two nations have relatively stable relations with both Israel and Palestine.

Egypt, the first Arab state to recognize and sign a peace treaty with Israel, has sought to assert its role as the main mediator between the Palestinians and the Israelis after other Arab countries, led by the increasingly regionally influential United Arab Emirates, signed a peace agreement with Israel known as the Abraham Accords in 2020. That agreement was brokered by the United States.

Two years ago, Egypt brokered a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, ending a deadly 11-day conflict.

Egypt also shares a border with Gaza that could pose a security risk if the current conflict escalates further.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, shares security and strategic interests with Israel, but relations between the Jordanian royal court and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government have been tense in recent years over repeated incursions of a contested holy site in Jerusalem, known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Jordan has custodianship of the religious compound in the West Bank, which is occupied by the Israeli military, and Jews are prohibited from praying at the site. But Jewish settlers and the Israeli military have attacked Muslim worshippers at the site.

