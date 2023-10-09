Tan Twan Eng spins a tale of colonial scandal and intrigue in ‘The House of Doors’

This short prologue deftly whets readers’ appetite for the main narrative, which intertwines the story of Maugham’s 1921 visit to the Hamlyns in Penang with Lesley’s recollections of a notorious murder trial and Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen’s fund-raising trip to the Malaysian island in 1910.

The unexpected arrival of a package from Penang Island in 1947 prompts Lesley Hamlyn to look back on her life there in Tan Twan Eng’s third novel, “The House of Doors.” What does this copy of W. Somerset Maugham’s story collection “The Casuarina Tree” mean to her? Who traced the enigmatic annotation on the title page? Why did she and her husband Robert leave Malaysia in 1922 for a remote sheep farm in South Africa? After Robert’s death, why did she not go back to the homeland she left so reluctantly?

Tan begins with the arrival of Robert’s old friend, Willie Maugham. The sharp-eyed novelist sees that after 15 years of marriage, Lesley is bored with the genteel social and charitable activities expected of colonial wives and resents the loss of her sons, sent to English boarding school at Robert’s insistence. Willie senses a marriage fraught with tensions and is intrigued by Lesley’s intense interest in China; he speculates that her relationship with Sun Yat-sen was more intimate than that of a mere supporter.

“There’s nothing he loves more than snuffling out people’s scandals and secrets,” Robert warns his wife. True, but Willie is also drawn to Lesley by their shared sense of dissatisfaction. He feels stale as a writer, he’s just lost a huge sum in a brokerage firm failure, and he fears that without money he will lose Gerald, the lover who travels with him as his “secretary.” Lesley has already seen through this charade and expressed vehement distaste at having “a pair of bloody homosexuals under our roof.” (We’ll find out the reason for her vehemence later.) Nonetheless, she finds herself growing close to Willie, who is good at gaining people’s confidence, and she decides to share the past she has hitherto carefully suppressed.

At this point, about a third of the way along, the novel finally picks up some momentum. After the tantalizing prologue, it’s a letdown to get 80 pages of heavy hinting about secret loves and the silences that seep into an unhappy marriage without any specifics. Atmospheric but awkwardly inserted passages about the shops, food, landscape, and history of Tan’s native Malaysia also contribute to the frustrating impression of an author laying more groundwork than is necessary. Lesley’s recollections of the momentous year 1910 mostly deliver the payoffs readers have been waiting for.

As in Tan’s two previous novels, “The Gift of Rain” and Booker Prize-shortlisted “The Garden of Evening Mists,” Malaysia’s social, racial, and cultural complexities are central to the story. They’re evident in the sensational trial of Lesley’s best friend Ethel, who shot a man she said was trying to rape her. “They’d never hang a white woman for murder,” says Arthur Loh, a local supporter of Sun Yat-sen. But the man Ethel shot had been her lover. Lesley, who knows this, watches anxiously as the prosecutor depicts her friend, not as an assault victim, but as a vengeful adulteress.

Over the course of the novel, Lesley becomes increasingly aware and critical of the taboos that restrict women’s lives. In 1910, told that Robert is having an affair, she decides not to confront him because “I had seen how divorce diminishes a woman…I would be shunted out of the world I had married into.” The rules are clear: when she wants to attend Sun Yat-sen’s speech at a local club, her brother demurs.

“It’s not proper, not proper at all,” he says, for a white woman to mingle in an audience of Straits Chinese. These Malaysian Chinese, descendants of immigrants from mainland China, prove largely impervious to Sun Yat-sen’s efforts to raise money for the revolution. “They speak only English, they ape your customs,” Sun says disdainfully, “they think England is their motherland.” Arthur is one of the few impassioned acolytes Sun manages to recruit — and he was inspired by his grandmother, a teenager fighter in the Taiping Rebellion who fled China in the aftermath.

As Lesley relates the events of 1910, Willie writes it all down in his journal: “He had struck his first seam of gold…and he intended to quarry the rest of it.” But how can he turn it into fiction without compromising Lesley? He is torn, as she is, between acting freely without regard to consequences and honoring the claims of loyalty. His solution is “The Letter,” the final story in “The Casuarina Tree.” When Lesley and Robert read it, in the novel’s South African epilogue, we see how cleverly Willie has managed to keep her confidence and get in all the good stuff anyway.

It’s a neat wrap-up, followed by the resolution of a mystery left over from Ethel’s trial and the promise of a new beginning for Lesley. The epilogue, like the chapters that precede it, is solid, well-crafted, and perhaps a little too tidily plotted. Lesley’s big revelations (it would be wrong to disclose them in a review) will be unsurprising to readers who have been paying attention. The characterizations, like the scene-setting passages, are serviceable but superficial. “The House of Doors” is readable and reasonably engrossing without being especially memorable.

THE HOUSE OF DOORS

By Tan Twan Eng

Bloomsbury, 320 pages, $28.99

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”