This week’s TV: ‘SNL’ returns, the ‘Frasier’ reboot debuts, and ‘Moonlighting’ fans can rejoice

The return has the blessing of SAG-AFTRA, whose strike is still on. “SNL” is a “non-dramatic production” and, according to the actors’ union , “members appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking.”

Now that the WGA strike is over, “Saturday Night Live” returns this week for its 49th season with new episodes. The premiere will feature former cast member Pete Davidson, originally slated to host last season before it ended prematurely due to the writers’ strike. Ice Spice will be the musical guest.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Oct. 9-15.

Last season’s cast is returning, including Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

But there will be some small changes. James Austin Johnson, who has broken out with his impersonation of Donald Trump, and Sarah Sherman, whose Meatballs sketch still haunts, have been promoted from featured players to repertory status. And there will be one new player: Chloe Troast, who has worked with the Please Don’t Destroy trio and stars in the web series “The Basics.”

Another distinction to this season: It marks Kenan Thompson’s 20th on the series.

Next week, for the season’s second episode on Oct. 21, Bad Bunny will serve as both the show’s host and musical guest.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. The Apple TV+ adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s bestseller “Lessons in Chemistry” stars Oscar winner Brie Larson as a brilliant chemist who deals with sexism and idea theft in the 1950s world of science. She goes through love, loss, and parenthood on her way to becoming the disarmingly honest and radicalizing host of a TV cooking show in the 1960s. (Here’s the trailer.) Is there a local angle? I’m glad you asked. We here at the Globe are always happy to answer that question. The eight-parter was developed by Lee Eisenberg, who is originally from the Boston area and who wrote and produced “The Office” from 2005-10. The show, also starring Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, and Beau Bridges, premieres on Friday.

From left: Kelsey Grammer, Jimmy Dunn, and Jack Cutmore-Scott in "Frasier," premiering Thursday on Paramount+. Chris Haston

2. Speaking of local angles: “Frasier.” We first met Kelsey Grammer’s persnickety fellow in Boston on “Cheers,” and now he’s back here for a reboot of his long-running Seattle-set sitcom. Premiering Thursday on Paramount+, the new “Frasier” (trailer here) finds him surrounded by a new cast of characters after he moves to town to get to know his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Fans love to feel better than the guy who feels better than everyone else — but will they love seeing him without Roz, Niles, Daphne, and Martin? I wonder. By the way, on Oct. 17, CBS, Paramount+’s corporate sibling, will give network viewers a sampling of two episodes to pique interest in the show and encourage fans to subscribe to Paramount+. The first season will be 10 episodes. Here is everything else you need to know about the series.

3. It’s easy to feel as though everything that ever ran on TV is now available to stream somewhere, but there have been exceptions, shows such as “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the original “Murphy Brown.” This Tuesday, one of those famously unavailable shows is finally going to have its digital moment. Hulu is adding all five seasons of “Moonlighting” to its library, now that the music rights have been secured. The 1985-89 show, which broke new ground as a dramedy with meta accents, stars Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis as detectives having a screwball flirtation.

Carla Gugino in Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher." EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

4. Netflix is delivering some dark Poe-try on Thursday, with the eight-episode series “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Based on a few works by Edgar Allan Poe, including the titular short story, it’s the latest Netflix horror miniseries (trailer here) from Mike Flanagan of “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and “Midnight Mass.” (Flanagan was born in Salem. Do you think this is relevant?) It stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Carl Lumbly, and Bruce Greenwood, who was a late replacement for Frank Langella after he was fired for unacceptable conduct on the set.

5. In 1982, seven people, most in the Chicago area, died with no apparent cause. Eventually, a common thread emerged: The victims had all taken Tylenol, but the capsules had been laced with cyanide. “Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders” is a new five-part docuseries about the disturbing drug-tampering case, which led to some copycat cases. Though there have been suspects over the years, no one was ever charged with the crimes. The series (trailer here) premieres Tuesday on Paramount+.

6. Got second seasons if you want ‘em. Three PBS dramas return Sunday night on GBH 2. At 8, it’s “Hotel Portofino,” the 1920s period drama about an Italian resort whose name has been known to trigger the worst case of Eagles earworms. At 9, it’s the sprawling World War II drama “World on Fire.” And at 10, it’s “Annika,” a Scottish crime series starring the excellent Nicola Walker as the head of the Marine Homicide Unit.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” A true-crime two-parter starring Bill Pullman. Lifetime, Saturday, 8 p.m.

“BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023″ The annual event, hosted by Fat Joe. BET, VH1, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” Director R.J. Cutler’s four-part look at the e-cigarette company. Netflix, Wednesday

“Archer” The series finale. FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.