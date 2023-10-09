New Dana-Farber, Beth Israel cancer hospital is far from a done deal

For nearly three decades, Dana-Farber has been relying on Brigham and Women’s Hospital for inpatient oncology care. Now Dana-Farber wants to build a freestanding cancer center with 250 to 300 beds on Beth Israel’s Longwood Medical Area campus. The aggressive timetable is driven more by necessity than ambition: 2028 marks the end of Dana’s current contract with the Brigham.

Lost in the hoopla over the biggest shake-up in Boston health care in decades is just how difficult it will be for Dana-Farber and Beth Israel to actually open a new cancer hospital by 2028.

Will the proposed partnership between Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center transform cancer care as we know it? Or will the deal be known as a big bust that never came to pass?

But construction alone could easily push past that date. And if the new hospital isn’t ready, then what happens to patients?

Dana-Farber is expected in the coming weeks to file what is known as a “determination of need” application with the state Department of Public Health, which kickstarts the regulatory process for a major capital improvement such as a hospital expansion.

Before its through, Dana-Farber will also need the blessing of an alphabet soup of institutions: HPC (Massachusetts Health Policy Commission), AG (attorney general), and BPDA (Boston Planning & Development Agency).

The Health Policy Commission will review the impact of a new Dana-BI hospital on cost, quality, and access to care. Similarly, the attorney general serves as a watchdog for patients and will want to ensure the deal won’t drive up health care costs. The BPDA will need to sign off on the design and neighborhood impact of any new building, a process that could easily by itself take five years from the filing of a plan to completion.

Dr. Craig Bunnell, chief medical officer at Dana-Farber, said in an interview that the organization is “hopeful” that it can open a new hospital by 2028, but the complex regulatory process will ultimately “determine that timeline.”

He said both Dana-Farber and Beth Israel are focused on continuity of care. If a new hospital can’t open its doors by 2028, they’d consider extending the contract with the Brigham or relying on Beth Israel beds.

“We have contingency plans that will allow us to care for our patients in all scenarios,” said Bunnell. “We wouldn’t have proceeded with the collaboration without having the confidence that we could do that.”

A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, parent of the Brigham, said the organization is “always open to having any conversations that relate to providing the best possible patient care.”

Stuart Altman, former chair of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, predicts Dana-Farber will forge a partnership with Beth Israel that will ultimately pass muster with regulators, but what exactly that looks like is anybody’s guess.

“The likelihood that this doesn’t happen? I wouldn’t bet a nickel,” said Altman, who is a professor of health policy at Brandeis University. “But that’s different than saying it’s going to happen the way they think it’s going to happen.”

Health care experts are hopeful that Dana-Farber’s breakup could spur more competition by forcing Mass General Brigham to significantly expand its cancer care offerings. If that plays out, the region could end up with two nationally renowned cancer centers, not just one. Currently, Massachusetts General Hospital is No. 28 on U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of best hospitals for cancer. Dana-Farber, along with partner Brigham, ranks No. 5.

Still, Altman said the deal requires rigorous review to “make sure the things that are being proposed are really for the good of the state, not for the individual groups involved.”

Marylou Sudders, who served as health and human services secretary under Governor Charlie Baker, also believes it’s possible for Dana-Farber and Beth Israel to forge a successful partnership, but the path ahead is daunting.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston pictured on May 14, 2020. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“It’s bold,” she said. “A five-year time clock requires meticulous planning and implementation, including contingency planning.”

The next five years are bound to be messy, but Sudders is not worried that patients will be left in the lurch. That’s because the hospital systems involved are led by doctors: Anne Klibanski of Massachusetts General Brigham, Laurie Glimcher at Dana-Farber, and Kevin Tabb at Beth Israel Lahey Health.

“I have confidence,” Sudders said. “They will ensure patient care will be paramount in the planning.”

Jim Roosevelt, former longtime CEO of Tufts Health Plan, gives Dana-Farber and Beth Israel a “60 percent chance” of meeting its self-imposed deadline. Even with that figure, Roosevelt said he is being “optimistic.”

“It could be better than that, but I am aware of how difficult it is to get to new construction in the city of Boston,” said Roosevelt.

It’s not impossible. Most recently, Beth Israel was able to get through the BPDA process in five years for a 10-story hospital building with 158 beds that opened in the fall of 2022, according to the agency’s records.

Roosevelt spoke highly of Glimcher, who is a key architect of the deal. But a proposal as complicated as this one will test her.

“Everything in life and in business depends on execution. So this has to be executed in a way that does not only get the institution built and functioning but in a way that preserves the quality and the culture of Dana-Farber,” said Roosevelt. “Dr. Glimcher has shown that she has the skill and ability to do that, but actually doing it is always the challenge.”

Andrew Dreyfus, former CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, said not only will Dana-Farber and Beth Israel need to contend with regulatory approval from multiple agencies, but they will need to learn how to collaborate, both financially and clinically.

While Dana-Farber and Beth Israel will remain independent systems, the new hospital will be owned and operated by Dana-Farber. Meanwhile, Dana-Farber and Beth Israel Deaconess with its affiliated physician group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, will provide coordinated clinical and organizational structure for oncology care.

Dreyfus said in recent years Beth Israel Lahey Health, the parent of Beth Israel Deaconess, has successfully acquired other hospitals.

“The BI managed a very complex merger with the Lahey Clinic and negotiated a pioneering agreement with the attorney general to secure that partnership,” said Dreyfus. “They have a track record of completing these agreements, but it will be difficult.”

In a recent op-ed in Commonwealth Magazine, Dr. Paul Hattis, a former health policy commissioner who is now a senior fellow at the think tank Lown Institute, wrote how it remains to be seen whether the Dana Farber-BI partnership will lower health care costs.

That’s because Dana-Farber, as Hattis points out, is the state’s most expensive hospital with prices higher than the Brigham, Mass. General, or Children’s Hospital. Dana-Farber will need to prove to regulators that the new cancer hospital with Beth Israel won’t drive up health care costs.

“Is it a slam dunk? No,” Hattis said in an interview. “Is it more likely than not? If they act responsibly, probably.”

Dana-Farber will need to prove to regulators that the new cancer hospital with Beth Israel won’t drive up health care costs. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.