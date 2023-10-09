Kamala Harris to represent US at British summit on AI guardrails

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak in the United Kingdom next month at a gathering focused on creating guardrails around artificial intelligence, according to a person familiar with the matter. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak touted the summit and his hopes that the UK could establish a global watchdog for the emerging technology during a visit to the White House in June. Harris’s attendance would help to elevate the meeting’s profile. The vice president, who previously represented Silicon Valley as a senator from California, has played a central role in US efforts to regulate the technology. The Biden administration is expected to issue an executive order establishing additional guardrails for AI companies in the coming weeks. Harris’s remarks are likely to center on creating rules that ensure AI does not have harmful outcomes for workers and marginalized groups, which has been a focus of her office in recent months. In July, the vice president convened civil rights and labor leaders to discuss risks to displacing jobs and perpetuating bias. The November summit, organized by the UK government, will include dozens of politicians, academics and technology experts, and will be held at Bletchley Park — where code breakers including Alan Turing operated during World War II. About one hundred people are expected to attend the summit, according to Matt Clifford, a representative for Sunak on AI issues, who said the limited guest list is intended to encourage “substantive outcomes.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

EU could slash methane emissions 30 percent by tackling fuel imports

The European Union could help slash global methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by almost a third if it applied measures tackling pollution domestically to imports as well, according to a new report. Member states and the bloc’s parliament are negotiating rules to tackle methane emissions in the fossil-fuel sector, with EU lawmakers pushing to apply the same rules for detecting and repairing domestic leaks to products made outside the bloc. Methane is about 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame. Such a move may help spur a reduction of at least 30 percent in global emissions from the oil and gas sector, according to Clean Air Task Force, a nonprofit group in Rotterdam. The industry currently is responsible for about 7 percent of methane releases into the atmosphere. “Import standards cannot be ignored if the EU aspires to be a global leader in the crucial fight against methane pollution,” said Alessia Virone, the EU’s government affairs director. “Considering the enormous climate and energy security benefits, it’s crucial to start building an import standard now and not kick the can down the road.” But there are concerns about extending domestic legislation abroad over fears it may harm the security of supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Monitoring methane levels in imported oil and gas is also seen as a complex logistical challenge because satellite technology often needs to be combined with on-the-ground measurements. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, wants to conclude negotiations before the COP28 climate summit scheduled to start in Dubai next month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Treasury’s debt deluge is finally straining US funding markets

The Treasury’s barrage of bill issuance is starting to cause some cracks to appear in the US dollar funding space. On days when US note and bond auctions settle, the rates on overnight repurchase agreements — those loans collateralized by Treasuries — have climbed as more securities enter the market, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. And those rates are taking longer to come back down. That pressure is spilling into other areas like T-bills and bank credit, including commercial paper and certificates of deposit, further hampering liquidity conditions for financial institutions already struggling to retain deposits amid the highest US benchmark interest rates in 22 years. “Funding markets are evolving to show clearer signs of modest upward funding pressure,” said strategists Mark Cabana and Katie Craig. “Money market cheapening is likely to build further and it may present a greater headwind to liquidity-strained banks.” The glut of cash after trillions of dollars were pumped into the system since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has finally started draining as the Federal Reserve unwinds its balance sheet in a process called quantitative tightening. Further pressured by the stream of new government debt, BofA said ripples are starting to appear across the repo market and spilling over into bank credit. With the spread between three-month financial commercial paper rates and overnight index swaps — a proxy for Fed expectations — widening of late, institutions are “aggressively” issuing CDs and other borrowings to offset deposit outflows, fund loan activity, and prevent forced sales of securities portfolios, especially during the broader Treasury market selloff, Cabana and Craig wrote in a note Friday. This will only push banks’ costs of funding higher. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

‘Absurd’ inspections halt 19,000 trucks at Texas-Mexico border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s border-security crackdown is clogging up commercial crossings, leaving at least 19,000 trucks loaded with $1.9 billion of goods stuck waiting in Mexico. “Absurd” safety inspections are causing wait times as long as 24 hours in lines that stretch for 14 miles, Mexico’s biggest trucking group said in a statement Oct. 8. The holdup makes it exceedingly difficult for businesses to manage supply chains, it said. Texas announced a renewed push for cargo-truck inspections last month as part of Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” plan to deter illegal border crossings and drug smuggling amid what he says is a lack of enforcement by the federal government. His administration did the same in April 2022, prompting protests from business interests on both sides of the border. The measure “doesn’t help the region’s development and puts at risk tens of thousands of jobs in Mexico and in the US,” the trucking association said. “We reiterate our call to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy to exhaust all diplomatic channels and spaces for dialogue to demand that the Texas government put an end to this measure.” At mid-morning on Monday, there was a 240-minute wait time for commercial vehicles to cross the Ysleta bridge in El Paso, according to government figures. About $443 billion in electronics, fruit, nuts and machinery crossed into the US via Texas-Mexico ports of entry in 2021, according to the Texas Center for Border and Economic Enterprise Development at Texas A&M International University in Laredo. Texas has more than two dozen international bridges that link to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, and Chihuahua. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRONICS

Global PC shipments fall 9 percent in quarter seen as bottom for market

Worldwide personal computer shipments declined 9 percent in the third quarter, hitting what Gartner Inc. analysts expect will be the low point in a two-year market slump. Apple Inc. had the steepest drop among the major PC makers, with shipments falling 24 percent from the same quarter a year earlier. HP Inc.’s units rose 6.4 percent, the lone vendor to make gains during the July-September period, Gartner said Monday in a statement. Lenovo Group Ltd. maintained its top position, with 25 percent of the global market. Total shipments hit 64.3 million units, compared with 70.6 million in the period a year earlier. After falling for eight consecutive quarters, “there is evidence that the PC market’s decline has finally bottomed out,” said Mikako Kitagawa, a Gartner analyst. Corporate customers may be reaching their next purchasing cycle, spurred by Microsoft Corp.’s Windows 11 software upgrades, and consumers may be ready to replace PCs bought earlier in the pandemic, she said. “The good news for PC vendors is that the worst could be over by the end of 2023,” Kitagawa said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS